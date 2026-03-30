Bharat Swasth Launches on Google Play Store, Extending AI-Powered Health Intelligence to Android Users Across India

Free Medical Report Analyser Now Available on Android, iOS, WhatsApp, and Web — Covering Every Major Platform in India

Jaipur, India, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Techspeak Technologies today announced the availability of Bharat Swasth — Health Tracker on the Google Play Store. The launch brings the company’s AI-powered medical report analysis app to Android — the platform used by an estimated 95% of India’s 800 million smartphone owners. Bharat Swasth is now accessible across four channels: the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, WhatsApp, and the web at bharatswasth.com. The app is free.

The Play Store launch follows the app’s debut on iOS earlier this month. With Android accounting for the vast majority of smartphones in India — particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities — the expansion significantly broadens the app’s addressable user base.

What Bharat Swasth Does

Bharat Swasth converts medical lab reports into plain-language health summaries. Users upload a report — as a PDF or a photo — and receive an instant analysis powered by Nidān AI, Techspeak’s patent-pending health intelligence engine. The app supports reports from over 60 diagnostic labs across India.

Key Features

Nidān AI Report Analysis (Patent Pending): Upload reports from 60+ labs. Get instant, easy-to-understand summaries with flagged abnormalities.

Upload reports from 60+ labs. Get instant, easy-to-understand summaries with flagged abnormalities. Health Trends & Charts: Track biomarkers like blood sugar, cholesterol, and TSH over time with visual insights.

Track biomarkers like blood sugar, cholesterol, and TSH over time with visual insights. India-Specific Risk Assessment: Evaluates risk for diabetes, heart disease, and more using ICMR and Asian-adjusted clinical frameworks.

Evaluates risk for diabetes, heart disease, and more using ICMR and Asian-adjusted clinical frameworks. Composite Health Score: A 0–100 score summarizing overall health status.

A 0–100 score summarizing overall health status. Secure Doctor Sharing: Share structured summaries with physicians via link without exposing raw reports.

Share structured summaries with physicians via link without exposing raw reports. Hindi & English Support: Bilingual interface with WhatsApp access for users who prefer messaging over app-based interaction.

Platform Availability

Bharat Swasth is now available across four channels, each designed to reach users on the platform they already use:

Google Play Store (New): Full-featured Android app with report scanning, health tracking, and trend analysis.

Full-featured Android app with report scanning, health tracking, and trend analysis. Apple App Store: Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac (Apple Silicon), and Apple Vision.

Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac (Apple Silicon), and Apple Vision. WhatsApp: Send any medical report to +91-7014313919 for instant analysis. No app download required.

Send any medical report to +91-7014313919 for instant analysis. No app download required. Web: Upload and analyse reports at bharatswasth.com from any browser.

Company Statement

“When we launched on iOS, we knew the real measure would be reaching Android users — that’s where the majority of India is. A user on a ₹7,000 phone in a Tier-3 town should have the same access to health intelligence as anyone else. With four channels now live, we’ve removed the last barrier between an Indian and their own health data.”

— Sanatan Jain, Co-founder, Techspeak Technologies

Built for India

Bharat Swasth was built from the ground up for Indian users, Indian lab formats, and Indian health standards. The app integrates ICMR guidelines and Asian-adjusted reference ranges that account for metabolic and demographic differences specific to the Indian population. Its WhatsApp integration ensures accessibility for users beyond traditional app ecosystems.

AI & Data Privacy

The app uses AI with explicit user consent. Only anonymised health parameters are processed; personal identifiers and raw reports are never shared with third parties. Data is not used for model training. The app is free, with no ads and no monetisation of user health data.

Availability

Google Play Store: Download Bharat Swasth

Apple App Store: Search “Bharat Swasth” on the App Store

WhatsApp: Send your report to +91-7014313919

Web: bharatswasth.com

About Techspeak Technologies

Techspeak Technologies builds AI-driven digital health solutions tailored for India. Its flagship product, Bharat Swasth, is powered by the patent-pending Nidān AI engine. The company’s mission is to make health insights clear, accessible, and actionable for every Indian, promoting preventive healthcare through responsible AI and transparent data practices.

Media Contact

Techspeak Technologies

Email: social@techspeak.com

Web: bharatswasth.com