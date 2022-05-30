ICE Asbestos specialists in Asbestos Removal, complete an asbestos removal at a hospital in Nottinghamshire

Posted on 2022-05-30

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — May has been a great month for us here at ICEAsbestos Iceasbestos.com/

 

We started off the month by doing a little job at a hospital in Nottinghamshire.

 

The job was a small removal. We also completed a removal at a school near Birmingham during the school holidays.

 

One of our clients in the Northwest has been doing Refurbishments on a block of flats. We removed Asbestos so they could fit in new bathrooms and kitchens.

 

One of our clients in the Southwest is also doing refurbishment work. We removed Asbestos from the floor voids and air-conditioning unit.

 

We have also been doing non-licensed  work, specifically in the Nottingham area.

 

For more information, call Tony on +44 7942 065006

 

Or send him an email on tony@iceasbestos.com.

 

Address – Inter City Environmental Consultants Limited, 43b Plains Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, NG3 5JU.

 

Web   https://www.iceasbestos.com/

 

