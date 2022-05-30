Global Sales Of Automotive Tail Light Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 6% To Reach A Value Of Us$ 22 Billion By The End Of 2032|Fact.MR Study

The global Automotive Tail Light market is likely to be valued at US$ 12.2 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 6%. From 2022 to 2032, automotive tail light sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 6% to reach a value of US$ 22 Billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Tail Light Market Survey Report:

General Electric Company

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Valeo S.A

Koninklijke Philips N.V

OSRAM Licht AG

Phoenix Lamps Limited

Robert Bosch Limited

Sammoon Lighting and Electrical Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric

UNOMINDA

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Tail Light Industry Survey

Automotive Tail Light Market by Source : LED Automotive Tail Light Halogen Automotive Tail Light

Automotive Tail Light Market by Vehicle Type : Automotive Tail Light for Passenger Cars Automotive Tail Light for Two-Wheelers Automotive Tail Light for HCVs Automotive Tail Light for LCVs

Automotive Tail Light Market by Material Type : Plastic Automotive Tail Lights Metal Automotive Tail Lights

Automotive Tail Light Market by Sales Channel : Automotive Tail Light Sales via Aftermarkets Automotive Tail Light Sales via OEM

Automotive Tail Light Market by Region : North America Automotive Tail Light Market Latin America Automotive Tail Light Market Europe Automotive Tail Light Market APEJ Automotive Tail Light Market Japan Automotive Tail Light Market Middle East & Africa Automotive Tail Light Market



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

