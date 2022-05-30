Defibrillator Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide!

Defibrillator Industry Overview

The global defibrillator market size was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing product developments, rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, growing awareness among the general public, and supportive initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations are some of the key factors fueling the growth of this market. In May 2021, an Australian company- Rapid Response Revival Research Ltd. received a CE mark for its CellAED-the world’s first personal AED for home use. This supported the company’s growth strategy.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the market, in particular the ICDs market, with dampened demand and sales during 2020. The sales improved as the hospitals resumed elective surgeries. However, the progression of COVID-19 in several key markets continued to create uncertainty during the year. Abbott, for instance, reported improvement in its hospital-based businesses during Q2 and Q3 2020. However, the improving trends flattened or were negatively impacted during Q4 2020 due to a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many countries. Nihon Kohden, on the other hand, reported strong sales growth of defibrillators in 2020, despite inhibited sales activity due to the pandemic.

Death due to sudden cardiac arrest is attributable to nearly half of all deaths from cardiovascular diseases despite developments in prevention and treatment. This is anticipated to drive innovation in the market while increasing demand for both ICDs and external defibrillators. Ami Italia, for instance, manufactures a range of defibrillators as part of its Saver One series, Geo Saver series, and Smarty Saver series. The Smarty Series, for example, can be used by anyone in medical and nonmedical fields in various settings, such as ambulances, emergency rooms, and public or private places. Microport, on the other hand, is the leader in the cardiac rhythm management market in China. It registered 95% growth in revenue during H1 2021 in the Chinese market owing to a wide portfolio and robust product pipeline.

Growing awareness regarding cardiovascular events in developing markets is another key driver for the market. In the UAE, the number and usage of defibrillators are notably low. However, the presence of local distributors and increasing initiatives to raise awareness regarding cardiac health are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. In September 2019, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) announced that it would donate 80 AEDs to various places of worship, private and government entities, and other venues in the city, in addition to training chosen volunteers. This was part of the My City Saves Me campaign to create and connect a pool of trained volunteers through DCAS’ Help Me app. Some of the leading distributors active in the UAE include Defibrillator Dubai, Gulf AED, AED Dubai, and Atlas Medical Group.

Defibrillators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global defibrillators market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Defibrillators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) S-ICD T-ICD Single Chamber Dual Chamber CRT-D External Defibrillators (ED) Manual ED Automated ED Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Defibrillators End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hospital Pre Hospital Public Access Market Alternate Care Market Home Healthcare Defibrillators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

August 2019 : ZOLL Medical Corporation acquired Cardiac Science Corporation- a leading AEDs manufacturer in the U.S. This strengthened ZOLL’s AED product portfolio and accelerated the global expansion plans of the company’s AED business.

ZOLL Medical Corporation acquired Cardiac Science Corporation- a leading AEDs manufacturer in the U.S. This strengthened ZOLL’s AED product portfolio and accelerated the global expansion plans of the company’s AED business. February 2020: Abbott, on the other hand, received CE Mark for its Gallant ICDs and CRT-D devices. This supported the company’s growth objectives.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global defibrillator Market include

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

