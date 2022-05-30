Rubber Molding For Automotive Components and Sub Components Market Size – Technological Advancement And Growth Analysis With Forecast 2018-2026

Rubber Molding for Automotive Components & Sub-Components Market: Market Dynamics

The automotive rubber molding components market is expected to augment by increase in vehicle production, increase in use of lightweight materials in automobiles and the increasingly stringent safety regulations, emission, and fuel economy norms.

Stringent regulations regarding automotive emissions also compelling automotive vehicle manufacturers to produce fuel efficient vehicles, which in turn increasing the growth of the lightweight materials such as the rubber molding components. Companies are using rubber components in place of conventional metal and plastic structures to reduce the weight of the vehicle significantly to increase the fuel efficiency.

The demand of the auto ancillary sector has been derived from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) as well as the replacement market. The profit margins involved in the replacement market are higher than the OEM market. The production volume for passenger and LCV in the Asia Pacific region is very high in comparison to other regions, which in turn augment the demand of the rubber molding market.

North America is expected to be another prominent automotive rubber molding component market during the forecast period owing to the large customer base of vehicles in this region. This has resulted in increased production activities by local automotive OEMs. Which, in turn, boosts the growth of the rubber molding component market. In Europe, Germany is the major producer of automotive components consisting of small and medium-sized companies in this sector.

One of the greatest challenges facing auto parts manufacturers is the complying varied environment regulations and policies on regional front. Volatile foreign exchange currency rates with respect to import and export duties on automotive ancillary components can affect the goods trade volume across the globe as well.