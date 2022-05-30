Antibiotics Market Company Revenue Shares And Analysis Report by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Antibiotics Industry Overview

The global antibiotics market size was valued at USD 40.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and supportive government legislation are the major drivers of the market. Moreover, an increase in antibiotic resistance infections due to misuse or overuse of antibiotics is expected to shift the prescription patterns to novel therapies to treat bacterial infection. According to the CDC, the incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections is more than 2.8 million in the U.S. The pathogens such as Enterobacteriaceae, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae have a high resistance rate of an average of 40% in developed countries.

The increased efforts of pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel therapies to treat infectious diseases are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. According to Pew Charitable Trust, in December 2019, around 41 promising molecules were being investigated for the treatment of serious bacterial infections. Out of these 41 investigational drugs, 17 are in the third phase of the clinical trials or have filed NDA for approval and are expected to be commercialized during the forecast period. In the second half of 2019, four new antibiotic drugs have received U.S. FDA approval. Furthermore, supportive government legislation such as the GAIN Act and REVAMP Act is anticipated to expedite the approval process globally. The launch of new antibiotic drugs is expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The demand for antibiotics is significantly increasing owing to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases. The high prevalence of infectious diseases, such as lower respiratory infections, pneumonia, malaria, and tuberculosis, is also fueling the market growth. Increasing disease burden is compelling government and non-government bodies to invest in R&D initiatives and boost the development of novel antibiotics and supportive regulatory policies to expedite the approval process and research funding. For instance, BARDA in alliance with the government has extended its support to several companies to aid the development process of new therapies for infectious diseases.

The collaborations for the development of antibiotics are expected to lead to the development of a high number of antibiotic drugs in the foreseeable future. Pharmaceutical companies are collaborating for the development of new therapies to reduce the cost burden of the drug development process. For instance, in July 2019, Nosopharm announced the partnership with Evotec AG for the development of NOSO-502. It is a first-in-class novel antibiotic against Enterobacteriaceae infections. Furthermore, in April 2019, Forge Therapeutics, Inc. and Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. announced a research collaboration and license agreement to develop novel antibiotics.

Moreover, the increasing number of public-private collaborations, wherein funding and innovative R&D approaches are provided by public agencies to firms developing antibiotics, is expected to boost the product pipeline. For instance, in March 2019, the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) announced a public-private partnership with Evotec AG for the development of first-in-class antibiotics for treating drug-resistant bacterial infections.

Antibiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibiotics market on the basis of action mechanism, drug class, and region:

Antibiotics Action Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors Protein Synthesis Inhibitors DNA Synthesis Inhibitors RNA Synthesis Inhibitors Mycolic Acid Inhibitors Others



Antibiotics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Cephalosporin Penicillin Fluoroquinolone Macrolide Carbapenem Aminoglycoside Sulfonamide 7-ACA Others



Antibiotics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

February 2019: Bicycle Therapeutics announced the development of a novel cell wall synthesis inhibitor, after receiving a grant of USD 640,000 from the government of the U.K.

November 2019:S. FDA approval of Shionogi's Fetroja (cefiderocol) is expected to increase the market share.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antibiotics market include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Allergan plc (AbbVie)

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Spero Therapeutics

