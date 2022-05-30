Global Demand For Gear Size Is Projected To Register A CAGR Of 5.7% By 2026 | Fact.Mr Study

Global gear demand market is expected to represent a value of nearly US$ 320,000 Mn by the end of 2026. Gear demand market size is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

As the requirement for high-quality and uninterrupted production process arises, manufacturers in various industries are looking for premium quality gears.

Prominent Key players of the Gear  market survey report:

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Valeo SA
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • General Motors Company
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc

Market Taxonomy

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA
Product Type Worm GearBevel GearSpur GearHelical GearScrew GearInternal GearFace GearZerol GearHypoid GearOther Gears
End User AutomotiveProcess IndustryEnergyA&DElectrical AppliancesConstructionMining
Material Type MetallicNon-Metallic

Express Press Release Distribution