Disease Outbreaks in Poultry is the Primary Reason for the Growth in Poultry Diagnostics Demand during 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis on poultry diagnostics, the global market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 660 Mn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 9%. Demand for ELISA tests (enzyme-linked immunoassays) is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Poultry diagnostics market survey report:

IDEXX Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zoetis

GD Animal Health

IDvet

AffiniTech LTD

AgroBioTek Internacional

BioNote

BioChek

Boehringer Ingelheim

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

BioInGenTech Biotechnologies.

Key Segments Covered in Poultry Diagnostics Industry Research

By Test ELISA Test (Enzyme-linked Immunoassays) PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

By Disease Avian Salmonellosis Avian Influenza Newcastle Disease Avian Mycoplasmosis Avian Pasteurellosis Infectious Bronchitis Infectious Bursal Disease Avian Encephalomyelitis Avian Reovirus Chicken Anaemia

By Service Bacteriology Virology Parasitology



What insights does the Poultry diagnostics Market report provide to the readers?

Poultry diagnostics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Poultry diagnostics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Poultry diagnostics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Poultry diagnostics.

The report covers following Poultry diagnostics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Poultry diagnostics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Poultry diagnostics

Latest industry Analysis on Poultry diagnostics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Poultry diagnostics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Poultry diagnostics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Poultry diagnostics major players

Poultry diagnostics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Poultry diagnostics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Poultry diagnostics Market report include:

How the market for Poultry diagnostics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Poultry diagnostics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Poultry diagnostics?

Why the consumption of Poultry diagnostics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

