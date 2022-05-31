Patrick J Kelly Law Office Helps Individuals with Disabilities Get Benefits

Alameda, California, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — The Patrick J Kelly Law Office is pleased to announce they help individuals with disabilities get the benefits they deserve. Their qualified team of lawyers works with their clients to ensure they file their cases correctly to ensure they get the best results as fast as possible.

At the Patrick J Kelly Law Office, they understand the challenges individuals face when they are unable to work due to a disability. However, they also recognize how challenging it can be to get through the Social Security disability process to get the appropriate benefits. That’s why their team of lawyers evaluates each case carefully to ensure clients get the assistance required to fill out the paperwork correctly, submit the proper documentation, and file everything promptly to ensure a fast decision to start getting the benefits they deserve.

The Patrick J Kelly Law Office strives to help individuals get the Social Security disability benefits they are entitled to with a low chance of denial. However, if an individual has been denied, they will work closely with them to correct any errors and resubmit the claim for a better chance of qualifying for benefits. Their goal is to ensure everyone has the benefits they deserve to ensure a good quality of life.

Anyone interested in learning about how they can help individuals with disabilities get the benefits they deserve can find out more by visiting the Patrick J Kelly Law Office website or by calling 1-510-769-4895.

Company: Patrick J Kelly Law Office

Address: 2150 Mariner Square Dr. Unit 201

City: Alameda

State: CA

Zip code: 94501

Telephone number: 1-510-769-4895

Email address: kellydisabilitylaw@gmail.com