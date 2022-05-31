Patrick J Kelly Law Office Helps Individuals with Disabilities Get Benefits

Posted on 2022-05-31

Alameda, California, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — The Patrick J Kelly Law Office is pleased to announce they help individuals with disabilities get the benefits they deserve. Their qualified team of lawyers works with their clients to ensure they file their cases correctly to ensure they get the best results as fast as possible.

At the Patrick J Kelly Law Office, they understand the challenges individuals face when they are unable to work due to a disability. However, they also recognize how challenging it can be to get through the Social Security disability process to get the appropriate benefits. That’s why their team of lawyers evaluates each case carefully to ensure clients get the assistance required to fill out the paperwork correctly, submit the proper documentation, and file everything promptly to ensure a fast decision to start getting the benefits they deserve.

The Patrick J Kelly Law Office strives to help individuals get the Social Security disability benefits they are entitled to with a low chance of denial. However, if an individual has been denied, they will work closely with them to correct any errors and resubmit the claim for a better chance of qualifying for benefits. Their goal is to ensure everyone has the benefits they deserve to ensure a good quality of life.

Anyone interested in learning about how they can help individuals with disabilities get the benefits they deserve can find out more by visiting the Patrick J Kelly Law Office website or by calling 1-510-769-4895.

About Patrick J Kelly Law Office: The Patrick J Kelly Law Office is dedicated to helping individuals get the Social Security disability or supplemental security income benefits they deserve. They work closely with clients to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible. Their law team has the experience necessary to help clients qualify for benefits promptly.

Company: Patrick J Kelly Law Office
Address: 2150 Mariner Square Dr. Unit 201
City: Alameda
State: CA
Zip code: 94501
Telephone number: 1-510-769-4895
Email address: kellydisabilitylaw@gmail.com

