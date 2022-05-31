Alight Norman Offers Unique Student Housing for the University of Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Norman is pleased to announce they offer unique student housing options for individuals attending the University of Oklahoma. The housing complex provides students with the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to the campus to attend their classes and on-campus activities.

At Alight Norman, individuals can choose from various floor plans that meet their housing needs and budgets. Students can choose to live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share their living space with friends or random roommates in a two, three, or four-bedroom unit. Each student pays a set per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi and wired Internet access, and water and sewer.

Students living at Alight Norman will have access to all the community amenities available at the housing complex. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool with a hot tub, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a hammock garden, grilling stations, an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, and more. Some buildings are pet friendly to allow students to bring their furry companions. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique student housing options offered can find out more by visiting the Alight Norman website or by calling 1-405-253-8000.

About Alight Norman: Alight Norman is a unique student housing complex providing off-campus housing for individuals attending the University of Oklahoma. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate that makes student living more affordable without worrying about roommates who can’t pay their rent. All community amenities are included in the price to ensure an enjoyable, independent student lifestyle.

Company: Alight Norman

Address: 2657 Classen Blvd

City: Norman

State: OK

Zip code: 73071

Telephone number: 1-405-253-8000