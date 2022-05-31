Earphones & Headphones Market Top Manufacturer and Supply Chain Analysis 2022 – 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, May 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Earphones & Headphones Industry Overview

The global earphones and headphones market size was valued at USD 25.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising consumer preference for enhanced audio experience, growing music industry, coupled with mobile technology and internet penetration, are some of the primary factors driving the market.

Technological advancements such as the emergence of notch-less smartphones are anticipated to fuel the growth of wireless earphones over the forecast period. Additionally, rising consumer inclination towards stylish and attractive designs is expected to boost the sales of earphones and headphones over the forecast period.

Introduction of true wireless earbuds has brought about a paradigm shift in the way people listen to their music. These earbuds provide a user with a tangle free experience while listening to music as there is no wire connecting the left and right earpieces. The earbuds are compact and can be carried around in a charging case, making them extremely portable. The styling and portability of these products have made them popular among the young crowd, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts, which is expected to drive the market.

Technology developments are primarily driven by surging consumer demand for style and high-fidelity. Introduction of advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and near field communication (NFC) is expected to offer a user with enhanced listening experience and fluidity in connectivity with their music devices. For instance, presence of active noise cancellation (ANC) technology in earphones and headphones eliminates the background noise, thus improving sound quality. Near field communication (NFC) establishes the connection between the wireless headphones and music device by just tapping them to each other. Such advanced features are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Usage of earphones and headphones for fitness activities under various environmental conditions, like rain and dust, has propelled the manufacturers to add durability to their products. Several companies have manufactured their products with a certain (ingress protection) IPX rating, which is a safety rating to offer protection against dust and water. For example, IPX1 rated device is resistant to water droplets and can be dripped with water for 10 minutes. The level of protection ranges from the number 0 to 9 and increases with the highest level being IPX9, which offers protection against the spray of water from a high-pressure nozzle. Similarly, in the case of dust, the rating ranges from IP0X to IP6X, with IP6X being the highest. In some cases, the product may be resistant against both dust and water. For instance, products with an IP57 rating are dust tight and water resistant to high pressure sprays. Presence of such useful features and some significant development in product technology is expected to keep the product in demand over the forecast period.

Earphones & Headphones Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global earphones and headphones market based on Product, Price, Technology, Application, and region:

Earphones & Headphones Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Earphones Headphones

Earphones & Headphones Price Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Less than 50 USD Between 50 to 100 USD Above 100 USD

Earphones & Headphones Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Wired ANC Others Wireless ANC Bluetooth NFMI Smart headphones Others Earphones & Headphones Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Fitness/Sports Gaming Virtual Reality Music & Entertainment Earphones & Headphones Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

September 2018: Skullcandy, Inc. announced the launch of a new wireless headphone known as Riff Wireless. Riff Wireless headphone is lightweight, includes a bendable band, and is equipped with Bluetooth and Rapid Charge technology.

September 2018: Beats by Dre announced its merchandising and marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Through this partnership, Beats by Dre aims to be the official and the only wireless speaker, headphone, and audio partner for NBA.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global earphones and headphones market include

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

GN Store Nord A/S

com

