N95 Mask Market Production Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

N95 Mask Industry Overview

The global N95 mask market size was estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is expected to be driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, worker safety, rising cases of infectious biological diseases worldwide, and stringent mask regulations, which have increased demand for N95 masks. The global economic recovery has been jolted by the quick emergence of the omicron strain in 2021. High transmissibility and ability to infect the vaccinated may lead to the imposition of lockdowns and cause supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, increased demand for respirators and masks, combined with stringent respiratory safety standards in various end-user industries, is projected to drive the market.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S consumed around 50 million N95 masks each year, according to the Department of Defense. During the pandemic, demand rose to around 140 million during a 90-day peak-use period in 2020. Furthermore, the country is set to distribute around 400 million free N95 masks from its Strategic National Stockpile from February 2022. The oil and gas sector is experiencing positive growth as energy consumption is returning to pre-crisis levels, coupled with economic rebound and lower gas prices. Growing concerns regarding airborne contaminants including smoke, carbon monoxide, and toxic gases in petrochemical and oil and gas industries are expected to boost demand for N95 masks over the forecast period.

The manufacturers have partnered with distributors for expanding their market reach in various regions. N95 masks are also distributed to end-users globally through online and offline distribution channels. Some of the key distributors include Henry Schein, Inc.; Fisher Scientific; VWR International, LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; W.W. Grainger, Inc.; and Westnet, Inc. The market for N95 masks is characterized by the presence of well-established global as well as regional players that have a broad product portfolio, extensive distribution networks, and large financial capacities, which is expected to demotivate new entrants. However, the spiraling product demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, coupled with their shortages, is expected to attract new players to the market.

N95 Mask Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global N95 mask market based on product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

N95 Mask Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) With Exhalation Valve Without Exhalation Valve

N95 Mask Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Online Offline

N95 Mask End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Healthcare Construction Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others

N95 Mask Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

March 2020: Honeywell announced the expansion of manufacturing facilities in Phoenix to produce N95 masks in favor of the U.S. government’s response to tackling coronavirus. The expansion will result in the production of more than 20 million disposable N95 masks monthly to combat COVID-19.

March 2020: 3M entered into a partnership with Ford to increase the production of 3M’s powered-air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) to tackle the shortages caused on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Under this partnership, 3M plans to double the global output of the N95 masks — more than 1.1 billion respirators every year or nearly 100 million per month.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global N95 mask market include

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd

Medisca Inc

O&M Halyard

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Moldex-Metric

Makrite

Prestige Ameritech

Crosstex International, Inc.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd.

