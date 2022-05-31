Predictive Analysis to Be the Unique Selling Point of Sezary Syndrome Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Sezary Syndrome Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Sezary syndrome is a leukemic form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma which can also spread to other organs. Sezary cells are a type of white blood cells. In this condition, cancerous cells can be found in the blood, skin, and lymph nodes. Sezary syndrome also referred to as sezary erythroderma or Sezary’s lymphoma is an uncommon syndrome. It is more common in men with mean diagnosis age lying between 55 to 60 years.

The exact cause for the sezary syndrome is yet to be established. Patient suffering from this have a compromised immunity. They have diffused skin rash which during the disease, tends to cover about 80% of the total body surface area. The other conditions linked with sezary syndrome are hypertrophied nails, alopecia, ectropion (outward turning of the lower eyelid), lichenification, and keratoderma.

With incapacitated immune system patients suffering from sezary syndrome come under vulnerable population who can have fatal blow from COVID-19. Furthermore, typical treatment methodologies include radiation therapy, photodynamic therapy and chemotherapy. These can further paralyze the immune system of the patients.

Historically there has been 2 to 3-fold increase in the number of cases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma cases over the period of 25-30 years. With sezary syndrome constituting 3-5% of all cutaneous T-cell lymphoma cases, the market is bound to grow.

Owing to various drugs in pipeline and emerging treatment therapies, the sezary syndrome treatment market is looking promising. Increased understanding in the fields of malignancy-related biomarkers has given momentum to the market as these facilitate early detection, improved prognostication and monitoring of disease burden which in turn would drive the global market for sezary syndrome treatment.

Barriers to the sezary syndrome market are due to drugs and therapies in clinical trials which operate with the principle of hit and try basis. Uncertainty in potency of these is a major roadblock in the global market of sezary syndrome. Other restrainers for the global market of sezary syndrome may involve various policy and approval bottlenecks in the field of rare diseases.

Sezary Syndrome Market: Segmentation

Based on the drug class Monoclonal Antibody

Retinoid

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor

Biologic Response Modifier

Antibody-Drug Conjugate

Corticosteroids

Immune Stimulants Based on the therapy type Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Extracorporeal Photochemotherapy Based on the distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

There have been reports of steady increase in the cases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma over the past few years. With sezary syndrome accounting for 3-5% cases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, the market seems to be showing northward trend for the forecast period of 2020-2030.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are estimated to be growing at the fastest rate in the global sezary syndrome market owing to the supervision required by the medical specialists.

Recent developments include many immune-based therapies being researched for the treatment of sezary syndrome wherein immune balance restoration is the key. Additionally, major malignancy-related biomarkers are being explored for the diagnosis, prognosis and staging of sezary syndrome.

Potency of therapeutic drugs like mogamulizumab, everolimus, duvelisib, brentuximab vedotin, denileukin diftitox, and lenalidomide etc. are being tested for better life experience of the patients.

Like most markets, North America is expected to be dominating the international sezary syndrome treatment market too owing to 3000 new cases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma every year, out of which 15% account for sezary syndrome.

However, increasing incidences of lymphoma worldwide would drive the global market for sezary syndrome in regions like Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players in the sezary syndrome market are Innate Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, Shionogi, Bioniz Therapeutics, Eisai, Bayer, Minophagen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis, STI Pharma, Gilead, Merck, Hikma, Seattle Genetics, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals.

