Vikas Bajaj, The Best High Profile Criminal Defense Attorney San Diego

San Diego, CA, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — A lawyer is a person who will help you in getting through the most difficult situation in your life that is when you have a court case. The court cases are pretty tedious and time-taxing. You would have to spend the majority of the time waiting and completing the long procedures. In this situation, a high profile criminal defense attorney San Diego will help you. You need to hire a lawyer who knows the procedure well.

The Law Office of Vikas Bajaj, APC is one such law firm that will fight the case for you. The lawyer understands how the opponent thinks and prepares for the case. Vikas Bajaj is known for his unique strategy after understanding what kind of deals people are willing to accept. As a prosecutor, he can find a weakness in any government case. He knows the legal procedure to defend you against the charges. Being able to analyze the further steps and tactics of the opponent is the ability the high profile criminal defense attorney San Diego has. When you are facing criminal charges time is the essence and wasting time will not help you in any way. But when you have Vikas Bajaj by your side you do not have to worry about time, he moves quickly to protect your interest.

At the given point in time, when it comes to areas of practice, he serves almost all criminal cases. White collar crime, violent crimes, property crime, sex crime, etc. are the major areas of practice.

In white collar crime, cases like embezzlement, fraud, identify theft, etc. are solved.

The federal crimes include cases handled by high profile criminal defense attorney San Diego like money laundering, intellectual property theft, bribery, securities fraud, bank fraud, mortgage fraud, theft of government property, healthcare fraud, etc.

The violent crime cases managed by the lawyer are assault and battery, assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and so on.

A lawyer having such wide expertise can be the best bet for your case. You cannot make any mistake while choosing a lawyer for a complicated criminal case. So, check out the area of practice and contact the law office of Vikas Bajaj for his expert knowledge.

You can call the high profile criminal defense attorney San Diego at 619-525-7005 or check our website https://www.bajajdefense.com/contact-us/ to know more.