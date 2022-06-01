Lark Chapel Hill Offers Upscale Student Apartments

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Chapel Hill is pleased to announce they offer upscale student apartments for individuals attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The complex was designed to give students the independent lifestyle they want while staying close to campus for their classes and on-campus activities.

At Lark Chapel Hill, the complex allows students to choose from various floor plans to best suit their needs. These options include one-bedroom apartments for students who want to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with friends or make new friends through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. On and off-site parking is also available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at Lark Chapel Hill will enjoy a comfortable, enjoyable lifestyle with access to all of the community amenities. Residents can take advantage of a pool with a sundeck, a poolside club room, basketball and volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, nearby walking trails, and more. The complex is pet friendly and holds social events throughout the year that are open to residents and their friends. A convenient shuttle transports students between the housing complex and the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the upscale student apartments available can find out more by visiting the Lark Chapel Hill website or by calling 1-919-590-5000.

About Lark Chapel Hill: Lark Chapel Hill is an upscale student housing complex serving students attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Each student pays a set per-person rental rate that includes everything they need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. The complex was designed to meet every student’s needs with affordable rental rates.

