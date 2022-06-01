North Frisco Dental & Orthodontics Offers Custom Fit Night Guard at a Special Price of $257

Frisco, TX, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Issues like pain in the jaw, gum recession, sensitive teeth, broken teeth, or wearing down of teeth can be solved by a custom fit Night Guard by North Frisco Dental & Orthodontics. Protect your teeth with a comfortable, custom-fit nightguard at a Special Price of $257.

Do You Grind Your Teeth Or Clench Your Jaws?

Bruxism, which refers to the habit of grinding or clenching one’s teeth, is fairly common and can be painful as well as destructive to one’s teeth. Anyone who clenches their teeth or grinds them while sleeping can benefit from the North Frisco Dental & Orthodontic night guards designed specifically for bruxism that are currently available on the market.

Nightguards for teeth can also be referred to as dental guards, mouth guards, nocturnal bite plates, or bite splints. These names all refer to the same type of dental appliance. They are effective because they create a barrier between teeth. When you grind your teeth at night, the night guard teeth can help relieve some of the tension in the jaw and provide some cushioning for the muscles in the jaw. This cushioning aids in the prevention of pain in the face and jaw and safeguards the enamel on teeth.

Nightguards for teeth are available for purchase at special prices of $257 from North Frisco Dental & Orthodontics, directly from dentists in Frisco TX. There are a few distinct approaches to fitting them, and the mode that will be most suitable for your requirements will be determined by those requirements.

North Frisco Dental & Orthodontics Nightguard

The Frisco dentist suggests the best solution to the patient's problem. They aim at offering comprehensive care treatments to the patients. Whether it is the problem of Broken Teeth, Gum recession, Sensitive Teeth, or Wearing down of teeth, contact North Frisco Dental and get custom-fit nightguards at a discounted price of $257.

