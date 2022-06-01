Danni & Toni Introduces New Gel Pedicure Line with Popular Summer Styles

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Fast growing cosmetics company Danni & Toni has announced the launch of its much-anticipated pedicure gel nails line, finally bringing the popular and lasting styles of the brand to feet – just in time for the summer, as socks come off and flip-flops go on.

The process to create Danni & Toni’s pedicure line has built-in extensive research, feedback, testing, and R&D in the companies in-house R&D center. This has ensured the upmost quality and safety for the new line, that fits all shapes and sizes of feet and can withstand any elements and conditions that the summer might bring. From sand to sun to water or even late-night dancing, nothing will stop your pedicure nail wraps.

To kick off the new line, Danni & Toni has launched the most popular manicure styles, as well as some special designs for the more adventurous among us. This includes a range of pinks and reds, such as Salsa and Almadine, a beautiful summer Cyanic Embrace turquois shade, classic White Topaz, and the fun Champaign Toast and Sapphire Elegance – which bring a pop of difference from solid color variations. More styles and colors will continue to be introduced in the near future, based on customer requests and preferences.

Danni & Toni was started with love is named after the founder’s two children, and the brand is based on the idea of using gel nail strips to bring together friends, families, and strangers. This mission extends to making people’s daily lives a bit more fun and exciting – regardless of age, demographic, or background. Therefore, safety and durability is of the upmost importance. Whether you are a child or an adult with a young heart, there is surely a color and style that fits you. In addition, Danni & Toni offers fun activities, such as free birthday nails, sale products, and renowned customer service to help with any questions or advise that customers have.

The new line of pedicure nails can be ordered at https://www.dannitoni.com/collections/pedicure with fast shipping and service from the heart of Southern California.

About Danni & Toni

A leader in semi-cured glaze gel nails, Danni & Toni creates top quality manicure and pedicure strips – as well as other accessories that showcase your creativity and fun. With salon-quality and safe nail sticker art beauty solutions, D&T has become an industry leader through its attention to quality. The company also offers 6w led nail lamps and other DIY nail care tools that always provide the best value, happiness, confidence, and color to all nail lovers.

Please contact marketing@dannitoni.com with any media inquiries.