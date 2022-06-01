Gluten-Free Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gluten-Free Products Industry Overview

The global gluten-free products market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of celiac disease and other diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free products. Consumption of healthy food products in order to prevent health disorders, such as heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and metabolic syndrome is expected to drive the growth of this market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially impacted the usage of gluten-free products due to rising health, and wellness-related concerns among the consumers.

Increasing incidence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free products across developed as well as developing countries. A person suffering from the syndrome is sensitive to gluten and consumption of gluten aggravates the problems. The rising prevalence of these diseases in developed countries from North America and Europe including the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France is expected to drive the market demand. Inspired by those encouraging gluten-free diets for better health, many consumers have embraced the diet of individuals for whom eating gluten-free is a mandatory medical necessity.

As more people try new diets like the paleo or keto diets, individuals needing a gluten-free diet due to their existing medical conditions, as well as those who wish to live a gluten-free lifestyle simply because it makes them feel better, are becoming the key drivers of market demand. As the world is witnessing a shift in consumer adoption of healthier food, consumers can now personalize their shopping experience to fit their unique nutritional demands aided by technological advancements. In-store nutritionists and color-coded shelf tags indicating nutritional properties of certain products, such as heart-healthy and gluten-free, have long been made available to customers by the retailers.

However, these efforts are relying heavily on more sophisticated technology that allows for greater personalization and customization of the consumer experience to fulfill individual nutritional demands. This has played a significant role in promoting the use of gluten-free products in customers’ diets. Technology trends including product innovations make gluten-free products more palatable. In addition, the manufacturing processes are undergoing technological advancements with the aim to reduce product prices. The new manufacturing processes include extrusion cooking and annealing which help in increasing the firmness of the product and decreasing the cooking loss. An increase in the demand for gluten-free products is also driven by the increasing obese population. Hence, pulses have become a major ingredient replacing wheat in gluten-free products. Some of the brands offering pulses in gluten-free foods are Manna, Tilda, Swasth, Dr. Gluten, and others.

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free products market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-Free Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Bakery Products Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives Meats/ Meats Alternatives Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads Desserts & Ice Creams Prepared Foods Pasta and Rice Others

Gluten-Free Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Convenience Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Others

Gluten-Free Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

November 2021: Hy-Vee, Inc., supermarket chain introduced Good Graces, a new private brand featuring a full range of gluten-free products. Good Graces currently includes 30 gluten-free products with an additional 60 items in development.

September 2021: Rudi’s launched 15 new products in its organic and gluten-free domain with a new fermentation process and new packaging that includes bread.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global gluten-free products market include

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero AG

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Seitz glutenfrei

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Ecotone

