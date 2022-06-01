ESG (Environment, Sustainability, Governance) Strategy to Drive the Cervical Plating System Market to Ride On Converting Healthcare Consumerism Challenges into Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The spine is the main support of the human body, allowing humans to stand up straight, bend and twist. The spinal curve is roughly divided into three main sections, viz. the cervical curve, the lumbar curve and the thoracic curve.

Cervical plating systems are medically designed systems used to support the neck during spinal instrumentation and fusion procedures. Cervical plating systems increase the rate of fusion and may decrease the need for external braces after surgery in some cases.

Cervical plating system consists of different types such as anterior cervical plating system, posterior plating systems, and many others. Among all, for selected traumatic and non-traumatic cervical pathologies, the anterior cervical plate is indicated.

Spinal injury surgery has increased the demand for spinal surgical procedures by increasing the prevalence of spinal disorders such as cervical myelopathy, lumbar myelopathy and thoracic myelopathy, which is expected to increase the growth of the systems market. of cervical plates. Ongoing technical developments that may include adaptability, versatility, and anatomical difficulties for surgeons during treatment are expected to increase the demand for cervical plating systems.

For example, in September 2019, Tlas Spine Inc., a spinal implant company located in Jupiter, Florida, announced the FDA clearance and imminent launch of the V3 Guided Segmental Plating device. The unique V3 guide system allows surgeons to temporarily attach the plate to the face of the HiJAK device during the installation process, providing ease of use and control.

Additionally, growing healthcare infrastructure, economic growth, and expanding insurance coverage are expected to increase demand for the cervical plating system.

However, high capital investment initially is the main challenge that will limit the growth of the market for cervical plating system. Additionally, technical constraints and the regulatory landscape will impede the growth of the cervical plating system market.

Cervical Plating System Market: Segmentation

The global cervical plating system market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the cervical plating system market is segmented as follows:

Backplate Systems

Anterior Cervical Plating Systems Comet Cervical Plating Systems Others

Hybrid cervical plating systems

Modular cervical plate systems

Accessories

Based on the end user, the Cervical Plating System market is segmented as:

hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Based on product type, the market for anterior cervical plating systems is expected to show strong growth due to increased adoption of technologically advanced devices that minimize the risk of medical error.

In addition, anterior cervical plate systems improve the effectiveness of autograft and allograft fusion and reduce the rate of kyphosis and nonunion after multistage discectomy and fusion. Therefore, this, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the cervical plating system.

According to the end user, hospitals are expected to increase the demand for cervical plating systems. This is due to the large number of patients and the growth of hospital infrastructure in developed countries.

The new coronavirus pandemic has spread worldwide. Initially, the coronavirus was expected to hit the Asian market; however, North America and Europe are on the higher risk side compared to Asian countries like India. The coronavirus outbreak has led to stock market turbulence, nationwide lockdowns and strict border controls.

Concerns center on developing COVID-19 treatment as soon as possible. This led to divert the minds of manufacturers towards the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and has had a great impact on the growth of this type of system. Due to the turmoil in the stock market, the capital has been reduced. Also in some country the manufacture of these technologically advanced systems has stopped due to temporary closure.

In summary, it can be concluded that the cervical plating systems market is negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Globally, the cervical plating system market is segmented into seven key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the cervical plating system market due to the increased incidence of spinal injuries and the adoption of technologically advanced products.

Europe is expected to hold the next major revenue share of the cervical plating systems market due to an increased number of technically-skilled people, due to high healthcare infrastructure and skilled professionals to use it. After Europe, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the cervical plating systems market due to population growth and technology adoption.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to be the least lucrative regions for the cervical plating systems market due to lower healthcare spending and poor infrastructure.

Some examples of key players operating globally for the cervical plating systems market include In’ Tech Medical, Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG, Centinel Spine LLC, GLOBAL biomedical, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and a few others. These players focus on strategic partnership and product type launch to gain competitive advantage in the market.

