Dural Graft Market Sales to Rake in Whopping USS 1.1 Bn with a 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2031)

Dural Graft Market 2022

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would be how the pharmaceutical arm of the healthcare vertical look shortly.

The global dural graft market is expected to reach USS 1.1 Bn by the year 2031.Persistence Market Research predicts that, the global dural graft market will exhibit a 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global demand for dural graft is expected to grow significantly, owing to rising burden of neurosurgical diseases leading to increasing cranial and spinal duraplasty, and rapid technological advancements in dural graft products. Moreover, increasing global neurosurgical workforce, extensive clinical research, and increasing demand for CNS dural repair are responsible for increasing the adoption of dural graft products. For instance, in 2004, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that, there were 33,193 neurosurgeons worldwide, including trainees. Whereas, in 2015, this number rose to approximately 49,940 neurosurgeons, with a 4% total growth, worldwide.

Key Takeaways of Dural Graft Market Study

By product type, synthetic dural graft along with xenogeneic dural graft are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in material science of dural graft products in North America and Europe are expected to contribute to the significant dominance of these regions during the forecast period.

Brain and spine tumor applications are expected to hold more than 50% share in the global dural graft market.

share in the global dural graft market. Synthetic polymer material is expected to gain significant traction and experience 2X demand by 2029.

demand by 2029. Leading dural graft manufacturing companies are partnering with innovative product developers and specialized distributors to strengthen their market position.

Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing neurosurgeon workforce density in East Asia are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth.

“Increasing scientific evidence from industry-led clinical trials and technological advancements in dural graft products are expected to support the significant adoption of synthetic nanofibrous dural grafts.” says a PMR analyst.

Brain and Spinal Tumor Application Dominating Dural Graft Market

Prevalence of CNS tumors due to neurological conditions is growing rapidly. Chiari malformation and spinal cord tumor-related neurosurgical procedures requiring dural grafts for surgeries are becoming more frequent. Growing risk of such neurological conditions demands neurosurgical procedures along with duraplasty for effective and safe treatment outcomes. For instance, in 2018, more than 50% of dural grafts were used in cranial and spine tumor operations. This high proportion is estimated to continue in the future.

