Full-Scale Mitochondrial Bioenergetics Services at Creative Biogene

As one of the leading bio-companies engaged in mitochondrial research, Creative Biogene, together with its large team of experts, creates a powerful mitochondrial research service platform. To satisfy the research needs of global customers on mitochondrial bioenergies, Creative Biogene provides partners with a comprehensive range of mitochondrial bioenergetics detection and analysis services based on years of experience and high-end instruments.

Mitochondria are the primary source of ATP for most cells because many catabolic pathways converge in this organelle and produce ATP through oxidative phosphorylation. Mitochondrial bioenergies is required in a variety of basic cellular processes such as metabolism, nucleotide biosynthesis, and energy production. Besides being the basic system for cell production and apoptosis, it is also a necessary condition for embryonic development. In addition, mitochondrial bioenergetics is involved in the adaptation of species and their gene products, as well as the formation of reproductive disorders in animals.

“Studies show that the combined disruption of mitochondrial networks, function, and bioenergetics can influence metabolism and ATP production, REDOX homeostasis, and apoptotic triggering, contributing to cancer development in many different and complex ways.” A senior scientist at Creative Biogene said, “Based on years of mitochondrial research, we are excited to support the mitochondria-related disease studies at the preclinical stage with our mitochondrial biogenesis research outcomes.”

To facilitate mitochondrial bioenergetics research, Creative Biogene has developed full-scale technical service platforms such as mitochondrial quality and membrane potential detection and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex activity detection. Besides, other mitochondrial detection services such as total ATP level detection, reactive oxygen species production detection, mitochondrial damage and toxicity detection, mitochondrial glycolysis determination, oxidative phosphorylation detection, and mitochondrial coenzyme detection are also available at the company. Their experienced expert team and productive detection platforms can guarantee clients accurate and efficient experimental reports.

Relying on mature, advanced technology and a professional expert team, Creative Biogene always provides partners with customized services for mitochondrial research, and its one-stop research and analysis platform can meet their specific research needs. Creative Biogene stands with clients and helps them make a breakthrough in the research direction of mitochondrial bioenergies.

Creative Biogene is a professional manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, kits, and reagents related to mitochondrial research. With cutting-edge technology and world-class mitochondrial research experts, Creative Biogene integrates its unique platform to fully meet clients’ needs for all aspects of mitochondrial research.