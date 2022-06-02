Global Sales Of Motorcycle Is Project A Steady Growth Rate Of 3.5% CAGR Through 2021-2031| Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Motorcycle Market Analysis By Motorcycle Type (Adventure, Cruiser, Mopeds, Sports, Standard & Touring Motorcycle) By Engine Capacity (Up to 150 CC, 151-300 CC, 301-500 CC, 501-800 CC, 801-1000 CC, 1001-1600 CC & Above 1600 CC) By Region – Forecast 2021 to 2031

Growing adoption of motorcycles as a cost-effective private transport has been widespread over the past decade. Motorcycle market projects a steady growth rate of 3.5% CAGR through 2021-2031.

Motorcycle industry sales accounted for US$ 124 Billion in 2021, which is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at a CAGR 3.5% to surpass a value of US$ 180 Billion in 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Motorcycle market survey report:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hero MotorCorp Limited

Eicher Motors Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited

Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc.

Bajaj Auto Limited

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A

Kawaski Heavy Industries Ltd.

Triumph Motorcycles Limited

BMW AG

KTM AG

Polaris Industries Inc.

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Category

By Motorcycle Type : Adventure Cruiser Mopeds Sports Standard Touring

By Engine Capacity : Up to 150 CC 151-300 CC 301-500 CC 501-800 CC 801-1000 CC 1001-1600 CC Above 1600 CC

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



What insights does the Motorcycle Market report provide to the readers?

Motorcycle fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Motorcycle player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Motorcycle in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Motorcycle .

