Innovations Galore In The Freezer Beverage And Wine Cooler Market

Customers, especially millennials, are more wellbeing cognizant, and they’re willing to attempt new, better options in contrast to customary sodas. As sales of beverages surge across the world, the need to store and display them efficiently also needs to be taken into consideration. Freestanding coolers do the job efficiently, and are widely used across businesses. Over the next ten years, the commercial sector will demand 3 out of every 4 freezers and coolers on offer, with sales high across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Persistence Market Research, in its latest study, has forecast the beverage freezer and cooler market to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5% between through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Beverage Freezer and Cooler Market Study

Freestanding freezers and coolers hold the maximum share of more than 50% in the global market, as these are ideal in terms of design and bigger storage area.

In case of end use, the commercial sector holds around 75% market share, and is expected to register prominent growth, due to rising consumer preference to eat outside and a tourism industry that is expected to flourish.

Companies in the market are planning to increase their online penetration after observing a change in consumer buying patterns, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 .

. On the basis of regional analysis, Europe and North America together hold a significant market share of more than 40% , as people prefer buying high capacity freezers and coolers to other substitutes available in the market.

, as people prefer buying high capacity freezers and coolers to other substitutes available in the market. China and South Korea together will hold more than 75% of the market share in East Asia.

of the market share in East Asia. The U.S. accounts for over 85% share of the North American market.

share of the North American market. Germany leads the way in Europe, with a market share close to 20%

The global beverage freezer and cooler market saw declining sales in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding sluggishly at 2%. However, 2021 is predicted to be much better, with the market back to its average growth rate of 4.5%.

“Prevailing demand for energy-efficient and dynamic aesthetic electronic appliances is increasing demand for beverage freezers and coolers across regions. Manufacturers promoting their products should consider R&D for improvements in shape, capacity, down-time, and pull-down time, as such improvements will boost the adoption of beverage freezers and coolers,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Impact of COVID-19 and 2020 Market Analysis

The outbreak of coronavirus caused a significant impact on the market. As developed regions have now entered into a reviving phase, the virus continues to penetrate in middle-income and low-income regions. Various restrictions imposed by regional authorities to curb the spread of the virus have impacted consumption of beverages outdoors, affecting the sales of freezers and coolers.

Besides this, the outbreak also impacted the demand and supply side. In the current pandemic situation, people are more concerned about their immunity and focusing on their health to fight against the virus. With people more into health- and nutrition-based drinks, demand for beverage freezers and coolers will see some sort of jump over the coming months.

