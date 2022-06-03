C-reactive Protein Testing Market Anticipated to further grow during the forecast period

Posted on 2022-06-03 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

C-reactive Protein Testing Industry Overview

 

The global C-reactive protein testing market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% from 2021 to 2028.

 

Advancements in nanotechnological tools are expected to provide a lucrative perspective in designing portable bioanalytical assays with high specificity and sensitivity, faster response time, and multiplexing capabilities for onsite accurate disease diagnosis and monitoring.

 

Plasmonic Nanoparticles (PNPs) are among the tools that can be used for biosensing applications owing to their versatile optical properties. A study was published in July 2021, in which researchers from Babeș-Bolyai University, Romania provided an overview on plasmonic nanoparticles-based assays for C-reactive protein (CRP) detection. In addition, the study demonstrated the use of newly designed point-of-care assays for rapid CRP testing. Such advancements are anticipated to accelerate market growth in the near future.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the revenue generation of the market in 2020. According to NCBI, in October 2020, researchers from Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences, Morocco, studied the use of C-reactive protein as an early predictor of SARS-CoV-2 infection severity. The research stated that CRP level is a simple and independent factor useful for the prediction of infection severity, as well as the easy guidance of primary care.

 

According to IFCC guidance, C-reactive protein is considered as one of the markers that can be used for evaluating the severity of infection prognostics and therapeutic monitoring. In addition, Chinese guidelines state that CRP tests can be used with other clinical parameters for the evaluation and follow-up of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Companies such as Abbott and Aidian offer products that can be used as supportive diagnostic tools in the management of COVID-19 infection.

 

For instance, Aidian offers easy-to-use QuikRead go CRP tests and a portable QuikRead go instrument for quantitative measurement of C-reactive protein. Similarly, Abbott offers Afinion 2 Analyzer and Afinion CRP test that delivers results in 3 minutes. Thus, increasing demand for CRP testing in research and clinical settings due to the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact market growth.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports.

  • Chemiluminescence Immunoassay MarketThe global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.
  • Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market The global systemic lupus erythematosus market size was estimated at USD 1.87 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to gain traction with arrival of key pipeline agents, which promise higher efficacy than existent therapies, in the offing.

 

C-reactive Protein Testing Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the global C-reactive protein testing market on the basis of assay type, detection range, disease area, end-use, and region:

 

  • C-reactive Protein Testing Assay Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Immunoturbidimetric Assay
    • ELISA
      • Clinical
      • Non-clinical
    • Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
    • Others

 

  • C-reactive Protein Testing Detection Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • hs-CRP
    • Conventional CRP
    • cCRP

 

  • C-reactive Protein Testing Disease Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Cancer
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
  • Endometriosis
  • Lupus
  • Others

 

  • C-reactive Protein Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Clinics
      • By Entity
        • Physician Offices
        • Small Clinics
        • Others
      • By Settings
        • Urban Setting
        • Rural Setting
      • Hospitals
        • Urban Setting
        • Rural Setting
      • Laboratories
        • Urban Setting
        • Rural Setting
      • Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
        • Urban Setting
        • Rural Setting
      • Home
      • Others

 

  • C-reactive Protein Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

 

Market Share Insights

  • July 2021: Boditech Med, Inc. announced plans for expansion of its production capacity two-fold.
  • March 2021: the company also announced the construction of a new R&D Center in Chuncheon, South Korea with an investment of USD 6 million.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global c-reactive protein testing market include

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, inc.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Danaher
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Abbott
  • Merck KGaAA
  • Zoetis
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Getein Biotech, Inc
  • HORIBA, Ltd
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd
  • BODITECH MED, INC.
  • Aidian

 

Order a free sample PDF of the C-reactive Protein Testing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

 

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution