C-reactive Protein Testing Market Anticipated to further grow during the forecast period

C-reactive Protein Testing Industry Overview

The global C-reactive protein testing market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Advancements in nanotechnological tools are expected to provide a lucrative perspective in designing portable bioanalytical assays with high specificity and sensitivity, faster response time, and multiplexing capabilities for onsite accurate disease diagnosis and monitoring.

Plasmonic Nanoparticles (PNPs) are among the tools that can be used for biosensing applications owing to their versatile optical properties. A study was published in July 2021, in which researchers from Babeș-Bolyai University, Romania provided an overview on plasmonic nanoparticles-based assays for C-reactive protein (CRP) detection. In addition, the study demonstrated the use of newly designed point-of-care assays for rapid CRP testing. Such advancements are anticipated to accelerate market growth in the near future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the revenue generation of the market in 2020. According to NCBI, in October 2020, researchers from Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences, Morocco, studied the use of C-reactive protein as an early predictor of SARS-CoV-2 infection severity. The research stated that CRP level is a simple and independent factor useful for the prediction of infection severity, as well as the easy guidance of primary care.

According to IFCC guidance, C-reactive protein is considered as one of the markers that can be used for evaluating the severity of infection prognostics and therapeutic monitoring. In addition, Chinese guidelines state that CRP tests can be used with other clinical parameters for the evaluation and follow-up of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Companies such as Abbott and Aidian offer products that can be used as supportive diagnostic tools in the management of COVID-19 infection.

For instance, Aidian offers easy-to-use QuikRead go CRP tests and a portable QuikRead go instrument for quantitative measurement of C-reactive protein. Similarly, Abbott offers Afinion 2 Analyzer and Afinion CRP test that delivers results in 3 minutes. Thus, increasing demand for CRP testing in research and clinical settings due to the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact market growth.

C-reactive Protein Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global C-reactive protein testing market on the basis of assay type, detection range, disease area, end-use, and region:

C-reactive Protein Testing Assay Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Immunoturbidimetric Assay ELISA Clinical Non-clinical Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Others



C-reactive Protein Testing Detection Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) hs-CRP Conventional CRP cCRP



C-reactive Protein Testing Disease Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Endometriosis

Lupus

Others

C-reactive Protein Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Clinics By Entity Physician Offices Small Clinics Others By Settings Urban Setting Rural Setting Hospitals Urban Setting Rural Setting Laboratories Urban Setting Rural Setting Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Urban Setting Rural Setting Home Others



C-reactive Protein Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

July 2021 : Boditech Med, Inc. announced plans for expansion of its production capacity two-fold.

Boditech Med, Inc. announced plans for expansion of its production capacity two-fold. March 2021: the company also announced the construction of a new R&D Center in Chuncheon, South Korea with an investment of USD 6 million.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global c-reactive protein testing market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott

Merck KGaAA

Zoetis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Getein Biotech, Inc

HORIBA, Ltd

Randox Laboratories Ltd

BODITECH MED, INC.

Aidian

