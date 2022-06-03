Male Hypogonadism Market is expected to exceed US$ 3,300 Mn at a CAGR 3.7% by 2026-end

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Male Hypogonadism Market 2022

The Male Hypogonadism Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

According to Persistence Market Research’s new report, global male hypogonadism market is slated to exhibit a steady expansion throughout the forecast period (2017-2026). Revenues from the global market for male hypogonadism are estimated to exceed US$ 3,300 Mn by 2026-end.

Governments Taking Initiatives to Spread Awareness about Male Hypogonadism Therapeutics

Lack of sex hormones, usually referred to as male hypogonadism has resulted into many health risks that include osteoporosis, heart disease, and cardiovascular diseases on the back of thinning of bones. Global male hypogonadism market comprises several patented brands that currently have high market penetration. Proliferation in geriatric population in tandem with rising incidences related to rheumatoid arthritis and obesity have been primary factors affecting prevalence of male hypogonadism globally. Mounting incidences of testosterone deficiency in male population is a key factor that prevalence of male hypogonadism has surged worldwide. Several governments around the world have been taking initiatives to spread the awareness on hypogonadism treatment procedures, for example – testosterone replacement therapy (TST), in order to relieve the painful burden on patients and their families.

As low testosterone levels are increasingly associated with exacerbation of chronic conditions, it further results into disorders apropos to hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis. Advent of TST has however enabled reduction in cases of male hypogonadism considerably. With growing awareness related to its treatment among patients, the market is likely to gain an uptick during the forecast period. Rising availability of the selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) has further sustained the market expansion. The development and high availability of SARMs has led toward the provision of improved treatment procedure to patients having androgen deficiencies, thereby influencing the market growth.

Key Companies-

Active market players listed by PMR’s report include Astrazeneca Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Laboratories Genevrier, Bayer AG, Endo International Plc., Allergan Plc., Ferring, Finox Biotech, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and IBSA Institut Biochimque.

