Lateral Flow Assay Test Market: Global Industry Share, Future Growth, Trends, Size and Forecast to 2031

Lateral flow assay (LFA) tests also called as lateral flow immunochromatographic assays, are simple device used to detect the presence or absence of intended analyte in sample. This test does not use costly specialized equipment. Generally, these tests are used for clinical diagnostics either for point of care (POC) testing, home testing or laboratory use.

A widely accepted and well known application of LFA test is pregnancy test. These assay tests changing the way in which health care providers deliver diagnostic care to patients. Lateral flow assay test produces quality test results in short duration.

Some of the key players in the Global lateral flow assay test market are,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Alere Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

This test is widely accepted and employed in several fields from defence to health care. Lateral flow assay test market is witnessing promising technological changes and is one of the most competent area in POC testing devices.

Lateral flow assay test market is expected to witness positive growth owing to higher prevalence of infectious and communicable diseases and increased use rapid testing in home care settings.

Apart from this, increasing geriatric population, rising use of lateral flow assay in clinical laboratory practice, increased chronic diseases, and technology up gradation perhaps positively impact the growth of lateral flow assay test market over the forecasted period. However increased regulations, inconsistency in test results may pose restrain to the lateral flow assay market growth over forecasted period.

Lateral Flow Assay Test Market: Segmentation

Global lateral flow assay test market has been segmented on the basis of product, technique, application, end user and region.

Based on the product type, the global lateral flow assay test market is segmented into:

Kits and Reagents

Lateral Flow Assay Readers Digital/Mobile Readers Benchtop Readers



Based on the assay type, the global lateral flow assay test market is segmented into:

Sandwich Assay Format

Competitive Assay Format

Multiplex Detection Assay Format

Based on the application, the global lateral flow assay test market is segmented into:

Clinical Diagnostics Infectious Disease Testing Cardiac Marker Testing Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Cholesterol and Lipid Testing Drugs-of-abuse Testing Other Tests

Drug Development and Quality Testing

Based on the end user, the global lateral flow assay test market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global lateral flow assay test market is highly competitive with the strong presence of global players which are focusing on newer technologies to gain significant market share. With the advent of newer technologies in the given market which is expected to prompt the patients from using laboratory facilities to point of care (POC) tests may change the market dynamics over a given period of forecast.

Merging of small lab chains into big chains proves to be concentration of revenues from small players to big players. By application segments, clinical laboratories in the global lateral flow assay test market are expected to grow in positive traction owing to higher prevalence of acute and chronic diseases.

Geographically, lateral flow assay test market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for lateral flow assay test market due to higher demand for decentralized laboratory test and presence of highly evolved health care system will boost this market significantly. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to governmental initiatives, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased demand for quality care at affordable price.

Key Questions Answered in the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market Report

How is the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Lateral Flow Assay Test Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Lateral Flow Assay Test Market?

