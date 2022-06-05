Nashville Religion Communicators to Gather In Person in July 2022

Nashville, TN, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The July 2022 meeting will be in person for the first time in two years, with a tour of the Nashville Food Project, an organization with the mission “to bring people together to grow, cook and share nourishing food, with the goals of cultivating community and alleviating hunger in our city.”

The Nashville Food Project was born from the idea that all people should have access to the food they want and need. According to thenashvillefoodproject.org, “one in seven people in Nashville lacks access to enough food to sustain a healthy lifestyle,” and “more than 40% of all the food in our city goes to waste.” Solutions to hunger take much more than simple handouts. Poverty, unemployment, low wages and escalating housing costs all contribute to the challenges that the most vulnerable residents of our city face.

“We were able to hear from the Nashville Food Project virtually last year, so our chapter is excited to be able to visit and learn more about them in person,” says Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Nashville Church of Scientology.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.