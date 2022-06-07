10th International Conference on Parkinsons and Movement Disorders(Hybrid Event)

Systematic Methodologies and Modern Therapies to Treat Parkinsons and Movement Disorders

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Pulsus Group warmly invites you to Amsterdam, Netherlands, on July 08-09, 2022 for the “10th International Conference on Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders.” The theme is “Systematic Methodologies and Modern Therapies to Treat Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders”   Our vision is to create a fantastic programme that covers the entire range of neurological research and innovation, as well as sharing cross-cultural experiences and novel treatment approaches.

The annual Parkinson’s 2022 conference brings together neurologists, neurologists’ assistants, and committee chairs to discuss the future of neurological disorders in terms of collaboration, structures, and organisational development.

This Parkinson’s disease conference intends to bring together top academics and scientists on a single platform to debate ways for spreading peer-reviewed content on Parkinson’s disease and the cutting edge of research to the global nervous system scientific network.

Parkinson’s 2022 Highlights:

  • 200+ Participation (40% Industry:60% Academia)
  • 20+ Keynote Speakers
  • 30+ Plenary Speakers
  • 10+ Exhibitors
  • 14 Innovative Educational Sessions
  • B2B Meetings

We hope you will allow us to strengthen our program with our contiguity.

For more details visit our website: https://parkinsons-movement-disorders.pulsusconference.com/

Whatsapp: +44 2080 400 181

Email id: parkinsonconference2021@gmail.com

