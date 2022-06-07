Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts 2022 to 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global molecular diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The shrinking of the market can be attributed to the decline in demand for molecular COVID-19 testing during the forecast period. However, factors such as technological advancements, rising elderly population, and increasing demand for genetic testing is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, rising demand for PoC testing can be attributed to increasing demand for self-testing diagnostics, and patient awareness about faster diagnostics.

The outbreak of COVID-19 impelled the diagnostics industry into action, with a race to develop novel and rapid diagnostics kits for the detection of coronavirus. The pandemic led to a spike in the revenue of companies operating in the infectious diseases segment. For instance, in April 2021, a 59% rise in revenue was reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific, owing to the diagnostics division that delivered 150% growth. However, with the rising number of vaccinations globally, the demand for diagnostics for COVID-19 testing is likely to decline during the forecast period.

The rising geriatric population globally is increasing the risk of getting numerous diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, neurological disorders, and diabetes. According to a UN report, in 2020, there were about 727 million people aged 65 years & above globally. In addition, the number of individuals aged 80 and above is projected to double by 2050, that is, to cross more than 1.5 billion. The fact that the global geriatric population is expected to grow over the forecast period is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market.

The geriatric population is more likely to suffer from COVID-19 due to decreased immune function, multimorbidity, and physiological changes associated with aging. According to WHO Regional Director for Europe, till April 2020, around 95% of the deaths were reported among patients 60 years or above. Furthermore, more than 50% of deaths occurred in patients aged 80 years or older.

In addition, the growing incidence of infectious diseases is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing incidence of STIs, such as HIV and HPV, is expected to expand the target population, thereby boosting the market growth. According to WHO, globally, in 2020, the prevalence and incidence of HIV were approximately 37.7 million and 1.5 million, respectively. Furthermore, people suffering from HIV are highly susceptible to other infections such as tuberculosis, which is the leading cause of death among HIV-affected people.

The rising initiatives by market players to improve access to cost-effective resources are anticipated to drive the molecular diagnostics market growth. Molecular diagnostics render accurate & effective results and has indispensable applications in disease diagnostics. However, high prices associated with molecular tests are one of the major factors impeding this market.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation

For this report, Grand View Research has segmented the global molecular diagnostics market based on product, test location, technology, application, and region:

Molecular Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Instruments

Reagents

Others

Molecular Diagnostics Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Point-of-Care

Self-test or Over the Counter

Central Laboratories

Molecular Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) PCR, by Type Multiplex PCR Other PCR PCR, by Product Instruments Reagents Others In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Instruments Reagents Others Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Instruments Reagents Others Chips and Microarrays Instruments Reagents Others Mass Spectrometry Instruments Reagents Others Sequencing Instruments Reagents Others Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA) Instruments Reagents Others Others Instruments Reagents Others



Molecular Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Oncology Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Cervical Cancer Kidney Cancer Liver Cancer Blood Cancer Lung Cancer Other Cancer Pharmacogenomics Infectious Diseases Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Clostridium Difficile Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) Carbapenem-resistant Bacteria Flu Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Candida Tuberculosis and Drug-resistant TBA Meningitis Gastrointestinal Panel Testing Chlamydia Gonorrhea HIV Hepatitis C Hepatitis B Other Infectious Disease Genetic Testing Newborn Screening Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Other Genetic Testing Neurological Disease Cardiovascular Disease Microbiology Others



Molecular Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

May 2021 : Roche acquired GenMark Diagnostics for USD 1.8 billion. This acquisition will help Roche expand its molecular diagnostics portfolio.

Roche acquired GenMark Diagnostics for USD 1.8 billion. This acquisition will help Roche expand its molecular diagnostics portfolio. December 2021: The company also completed the acquisition of TIB Molbiol Group. TIB Molbiol Group has around 45 CE-IVD approved assays for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, inherited genetic testing, transplant medicine, and hematology testing.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global molecular diagnostics market include

BD

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher

Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe)

Illumina, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

QIAGEN

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

