IEMLABs is offering the Best Computer Hacking Course in Kolkata with a strong faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Established long ago, the institute is one of the renowned institutes in the city. The latest technology, finest lab, huge campus, wide-ranging courses, and experienced group of faculties make the institute the best one in Kolkata. IEMLabs is offering the best computer hacking course in Kolkata with a strong team of faculties. Since its inception day, 2016, IEMLABs had the mission to offer the highest level of security to the digital world. With time, the entire team has developed a lot and various computer hacking and security courses are available under the same shade.

Gradually IEMLabs has widened its mission and vision. Now, with the support of expert faculties, IEMLabs is emerging as the top-class computer hacking course provider in Kolkata.

The computer hacking course of the institute is a comprehensive one and opens the chances for different job options. Students can get the best job offer both in India and other countries. The course includes lab sessions, job security, scholarship, industry internship, certificate, and more.

The course can be enjoyed online and offline mode and the course will remain the same for both methods. It is a basic course that offers huge job scopes in the future. The institute is a reliable place to begin a career. The course is a basic one. Classes will be both on weekdays and weekends. IEMLabs is the best place to study different computer hacking courses. Apart from the mentioned course, the institute has more courses that are equally valuable for fresher candidates. To know more about the institute and the courses, please visit:https://iemlabs.com/courses/computer-hacking-forensic-investigator-v9/

About IEMLabs:

IEMLabs is a Kolkata-based renowned and certified institution. The institute is popular for its ethical hacking courses. The course is a comprehensive one, and students can enjoy the classes in offline and online mode. Apart from the mentioned course, IEMLabs offers more courses as well. All the courses are affordable, certified, and offer placement security. The finest infrastructure and expert team of faculties are helping a lot the institute to grow.

Contact Details:

Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building, Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091, West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Website: https://iemlabs.com/