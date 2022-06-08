4th Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialization, Track & Trace 2022

14th July 2022, Kohinoor Continental Hotel, Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Virtue Insight is delighted to announce its 4th Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialization, Track & Trace 2022 to be held on 14th July 2022, Kohinoor Continental Hotel, Mumbai, India. Benefit from our deep expert knowledge on Track & Trace and Serialization Solutions and optimize your supply chain with help of our future-proof solutions, partners, and the profound insights of our speakers. Discover how Pharma Packaging Labelling, Serialization and Track & Trace improves consumer safety and supply chain transparency, find out what benefits Pharma Packaging delivers beyond legal compliance, and learn how its help grow your business.

SPONSORS: Qodenext

KEY SPEAKERS:

• TRIPTI NAKHARE, Associate Vice President Regulatory Affairs and Packaging Development, FDC

• VIPUL JAIN, Associate Director – SCM Integrated Business Planning, Cipla

• PRABIR DAS, Head – Packaging Tech Services, OSD, Mylan Laboratories

• BIMAL MEHTA, Managing Director, Vakils Premedia

• OMPRAKASH S. SADHWANI, Former Joint Commissioner and Controlling Authority, FDA (Maharashtra state)

• ROHIT CHUGH, Head- Digital Transformation for Supply Chain, Sun Pharma

• ANAHITA KARANDE, Head – Packaging Development & Procurement, Alembic Pharmaceuticals

• SUDIPTO BASU, Head of Planning, Boehringer Ingelheim

• RAJESH PEDNEKAR, Head – Supply Chain, Operations and Strategy, Healthcare SF

• RASHMI SUVARNA, Head – Purchasing and Administration, Boehringer Ingelheim

• FAHEEM AGBOATWALA, Director, Hi-Tech Printing Services

• RAJSHRI CHETAN PARDESHI, kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in Glenmark

• SUNIL ACHARYA, H.O.D, S.C.P.L

• PRAFULL V. DESHPANDE, Research Scientist – Packaging Development (R&D), Lupin

• AJAY BAPAT, Pharma Packaging Consultant

• GIRIJESH SRIVASTAVA, Global Supply Chain Manager, Sun Pharma

• ANTHONY MELVIN CRASTO, Consultant, Glenmark Lifesciences

• JAYANTI SAWANT, Pharma Packaging Consultant

Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES DISCUSSED:

• Advancements in smart packaging – Current trends and techniques

• Damage free packaging and error free labeling – How is it possible in smart packaging system?

• Intelligent packaging – How does it differs from smart packaging?

• New rule – Must have QR code in each packing of API and medicine. Deadline date to be met

• Fightback against counterfeit online medicine suppliers – Finding the right solutions.

• Maintaining quality, traceability and accessibility in labeling.

• Automated labeling to reduce labeling errors – How does it help?

• Implementation of Block chain, physical-digital seals, NFC and RFID tags in serialization

• Ensuring end to end supply chain in pharma –serialization helps maintain dignity of products

• QR code for tracking is a game changer? – Does it make the path easier?

• Maintaining quality and variability of medicine container labels

• Digital data management, Automation QC – Can reduce the errors?

• Management of packaging and labeling – Future techniques

• UDI – Changes in packaging and track & trace regulations

• Medical devices – packaging and labelling challenges

• DSCSA applied current regulation to implementation serialization within November 2023

• Changing rules and regulations within track and trace – Coping up with the changes

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CEO’s, CTO’s, CIO’s, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors Heads & Managers of:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, Healthcare professionals, Pharmacists, Serialisation, Track and Trace – Solution providers, Brand – protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies, Drug regulatory agencies, customs and police, Intergovernmental organizations (IGOs) involved in healthcare and IPR protection, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) active in healthcare, Patients’ representatives, Healthcare research organizations, Pharmaceutical associations, Anti-counterfeiting organizations, Packaging, labelling and converting companies, Authentication technology suppliers, Anti-counterfeiting service suppliers – IP specialists, investigators, lawyers.

