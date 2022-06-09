New AMPK Pathways Offered to Support Metabolism Research

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based life science research product supplier and CRO, proudly offers AMPK Pathway to the life science community for researchers focusing on diabetes and metabolism study. These new signaling pathways and previously launched metabolic signaling pathways, such as insulin signaling pathway and mTOR pathway, will help support scientists in all aspects of cell death study.

5′ AMP-activated protein kinase, or AMPK, plays a central role in cellular energy homeostasis. It is activated when cellular energy levels are low to facilitate the absorption and oxidation of glucose and fatty acids. AMPK regulates cellular events, including cell growth, metabolic reprogramming, and autophagy. AMPK has emerged as a potential therapeutic target for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer. Metformin, the first-line drug for type 2 diabetes, is also a potent activator of AMPK and demonstrates great potential for cancer therapy.

Given the important scientific value of AMPK Pathway, CD BioSciences now offers AMPK to support research in diabetes and metabolism. Moreover, CD BioSciences has previously launched insulin signaling pathways and mTOR Pathways to provide additional choices for customers to meet their research needs.

In turn, the insulin signaling pathway is a signal transduction that regulates glucose homeostasis by controlling glucose and lipid metabolism. When pancreatic beta cells release insulin in response to elevated nutrient levels, it binds to insulin receptors, activates signal transduction and leads to cellular processes that promote the uptake of glucose, fatty acid, and amino acid. Insulin resistance, or the inability of cells to respond properly to insulin, is the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes. This condition is also closely linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease.

“We are very pleased to deliver an additional signaling pathway. This new AMPK Pathway, together with all of our other related products and pathway-based services, aims to help reduce the burden of customers’ research and provide scientists various solution to study metabolic diseases,” said Kristy J. Morris, the marketing director at CD BioSciences. “With advanced technologies and dedicated scientists, we’ll continue to be a trusted partner for our customers by offering more comprehensive services and products, and further enable the success of our pharma and biotech customers.”

CD BioSciences offers various solutions for metabolism research, such as Regulator Identification to help identify gene regulators participating in certain metabolic signaling pathways; Regulator Characterization that studies the molecular function of certain regulators in metabolic signaling pathways; Mechanism Study that investigates into the mechanism of regulation of certain regulators; and Phenotype Analysis that analyzes the cellular phenotypes regulated by genes/proteins of interest.

