HoduSoft enriches CommunicAsia 2022 with its innovative UC solutions

Denver, USA, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a prominent name in the field of UC software manufacturing, announced its successful participation at CommunicAsia, 2022. CommunicAsia is Asia’s largest ICT event that took place from 1st June to 3rd June at Singapore Expo, Singapore.

HoduSoft had the opportunity of exhibiting its powerful communication solutions to the world at CommunicAsia. The HoduSoft leadership team participated in the event, interacting with tech game-changers, MSP, VARs, and partners. In the fun-filled event trends and emerging technologies, the HoduSoft team had face-to-face interactions with prospective clients.

“At HoduSoft we are working towards futuristic business communication solutions. We are psyched to exhibit our software products at one of the most popular tech events of the year. We had some insightful interactions with other tech players in the communication industry while being recognized as the pioneers of premium unified communications software. HoduSoft also offered a free trial of HoduCC, the award-winning communication tool and the response was well received.” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer.

HoduSoft has a comprehensive range of products to cater to the modern-age VoIP needs of every business. With enhanced functionality presented through robust features, HoduSoft has been serving numerous brands by strengthening their communication software. All the HoduSoft solutions rank high among their peers. With the top-notch unified communication, HoduSoft advances VoIP services and facilitates collaboration through voice and SMS broadcasting software and its audio conferencing platform. Its sole aim is to break through the barriers of communication, especially for remote and hybrid work models.

HoduSoft has been globally recognized for its unmatched communication solutions. Today, its business network has expanded globally to over 40 countries across 6 continents. HoduSoft has been consistently developing innovative UC products to revolutionize the global business communication landscape. With a wide network of 250+ customers and 75+ global partners, HoduSoft has become a trusted name in the field of communication technology.

CommunicAsia brought together all the technology players and businesses setting their foot or are already game players in the emerging communication and network trends, especially of 5G and cloud. Organized by The Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and Informa Tech, this event threw the spotlight on evolving technologies and rediscovering business opportunities.

To know more about CommunicAsia, click on this link.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a Unified Communications software company incorporated in 2015 with its headquarters in India.HoduSoft has expertise in building quality software products to facilitate enterprises achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software providers offering world-class communication products for businesses of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report attributed HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. The HoduSoft product suite includes HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf which render customer delight and productivity in remote and hybrid work models.

Source: https://bit.ly/3xoxL3Y