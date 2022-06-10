Chem-Trend India, a brand of Freudenberg participates in International Plastics Exhibition 2022 at Chennai, World Trade Center

Chennai, India, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — Chem Trend, India showcased their products and services at the International Plastics Exhibition in India at Chennai World Trade Center from the 10 – 13 June 2022 at Booth No. B14, Hall H2.

Chem-Trend, a world market leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other process chemical specialties, was focusing on sharing insights on release agents, purging compounds.

Chem-Trend serves the thermoplastic sector through its purging compounds called Ultra Purge™ and mold maintenance product line called Lusin®. They are supporting customers in different thermoplastics processes, like injection molding, extrusion, and rotational molding.

Chem-Trend’s approach is working hand-in-hand with the industry and customers to generate solutions that overcome their production challenges. Using a customer-centric approach and deep research and development, they are helping manufacturers to become more efficient. More productive. And more sustainable.

Purge Compounds for Thermoplastics

Purge compounds are extremely important for modern thermoplastics processors, and the use of purging compounds that are designed specifically for operational processes and parameters can provide a significant competitive advantage. Eliminating carbon buildup in screw and barrel assemblies, as well as on die sets, has a significant impact on processing efficiency, scrap rates, die life, and equipment maintenance. Reductions in color or polymer change-over times can significantly enhance operational margins by increasing equipment and labor uptime, allowing organizational assets to be more fully leveraged toward providing complete value to the manufacturing process.

Chem-Trend’s Ultra Purge™ brands of purge compounds cover a wide array of process applications, polymers, operating temperatures, and equipment types. They have been specifically developed to address the challenges faced by thermoplastics processors and add significant value to their operations.

Mold Maintenance Products

Chem-Trend has developed a broad portfolio of Lusin® brand mold maintenance products for the thermoplastics industry. This portfolio is the result of nearly 70 years of Lusin® heritage, working directly with thermoplastics processors, understanding their challenges, and creating products that address their shop floor challenges.

Mold Release Products

Optimization of cycle time, consistency of surface finish, and reduction of post-mold operations prior to painting or gluing are all important factors in thermoplastics processing operations. Chem-Trend understands these issues. With nearly 60 years of experience developing and manufacturing some of the highest-performing mold release products around the world, for multiple industries and applications, Chem-Trend brings its experience, foresight, and hands-on approach to maximize customer’s success. Lusin® Mold Release products are proven, respected, and best-in-class.

Mr. Rajesh Phadke, CEO, Chem Trend India commented, “Chem-Trend is soon completing 30 years of its presence in India with a manufacturing footprint in Mysore and sales offices across India. It is focused on helping its customers become more productive, more efficient, safer, more sustainable, and more prepared for what’s to come. Through a global supply chain, customers have access to Chem-Trend’s discoveries worldwide, with regional teams ready to tailor solutions for their specific needs”.

For more information on Chem-Trend’s innovative products and technology, visit the Chem-Trend website.

About Chem Trend:

Chem-Trend, is a global organization with manufacturing operations in North and South America, Europe and Asia, sales offices in 17 countries and distributors in more than 50 countries that are supported by its headquarters in Michigan. Chem-Trend has a singular focus of formulating and manufacturing innovative process chemical specialties for use in the die casting, rotational molding, general rubber, polyurethane, tire, thermoplastic and composite industries. By becoming directly involved in the customer’s process. Chem-Trend applies its knowledge and development expertise to provide the customer with customized solutions to problems and to improve productivity. At the core of its business are industry-standard mold release agents, die lubricants, tire paints and purging compounds engineered to maximize productivity while delivering high-quality finished parts. For information about Chem-Trend products, visit www.chemtrend.com

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals and medical products.

Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The more than 172-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2020, the Freudenberg Group employed some 48,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than 8.8 billion Euros. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com.

About Freudenberg India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. www.freudenberg.com