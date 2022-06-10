COMCO Wellness Rated One of 2022’s Best Dispensaries in Michigan

CONCORD, MICHIGAN, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — Of the 540 provisioning centers currently operating in Michigan, COMCO Wellness was recognized by Leafly as one of the highest-rated recreational dispensaries in the state.

Cultivating a Welcoming Space for Everyone in Our Local Community

COMCO Wellness takes unbelievable pride in curating a welcoming space for everyone in our community. COMCO offers a diverse range of products from top brands like STIIIZY, Kiva, and their house brand, RAISE. With a mission to promote inclusivity and wellness to the Michigan community, COMCO proudly offers discounts to seniors, cancer patients, and active service members of the military and our veterans.

“Our storefront is the face of our campus and our brands. It takes our team of dedicated caregivers that work tirelessly to make every visit a special one,” said COMCO Wellness President Eric Franco. “Our hard-working staff and budtenders make sure each visit is unique and filled with knowledge, a smile, service-minded recommendations, and a willingness to put in hard work and personalized service into growing and producing a life-changing experience.”

How COMCO Became One of the Highest-Rated Dispensaries in Michigan

Leafly calculates the highest-rated dispensaries in Michigan based on review data listed on Leafly and other quality indicators like reorder rates and deals availability.

“To be recognized by an organization that receives over 100 million people to their site annually, partners with over 4,600 retailers across the country, and reviews over 1.3 million product reviews every year — it is an incredible deal, and this recognition truly humbles us,” says Franco.

The Leafly team showcases a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

About COMCO Wellness

COMCO Wellness is a fully integrated wellness company based in Concord, Michigan that grows, produces, packages, and fulfills cannabis and CBD products through in-house brands and private white-label opportunities.