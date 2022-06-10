Africa Safari Luxury Trips and Kenya Safari Tours from Nairobi

Posted on 2022-06-10

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — This is Kenya unlocked, See Africa like never before. Your safari await anyone looking for something very unique.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya offer any travelers with the Safari experience in Kenya be it most authentic beautiful and luxurious camps and lodges. Whatever, beckons you to the continent of Africa, be it scenic splendor, the beautiful cultural heritage or safari holiday adventure – these Tour operators that know Kenya best in arranging ones in a lifetime African Vacation.

Have a passion for exploring take a visit to few accommodation properties in the conservancies and have your privacy there, to connect with the spirit of Africa.

These are just a sample masai mara tour packages from Nairobi – luxury safaris being offered on their website that one can book if there is accommodation availability (alternative accommodation are offered) NB: most of these places are fully booked in JULY and AUGUST of 2022 – try booking from 1 September onward to 2023.

Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp Safaris
Africa safari 3 days with balloon ride
Africa Safari 5 days
Serena Safari 7 Days
Mara Intrepid Luxury tented Camp
Finch Hatton Luxury Camp 4 days
Kempinski Luxury Nairobi and Masai Mara 7 days
Governors Camp Safaris

Safari tourists and Delegates meeting in Nairobi can have fun during the day by visiting attractions through day trips in Kenya from Nairobi and book through https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

 

ABOUT US:
Cruzeiro Safaris Limited is a tours and travel company based in Nairobi, Kenya. It’s mandated to provide tours and safaris to everyone willing to be enlightened about travel destinations priority being Kenya then other countries. It also provides Affordable Air tickets worldwide.

Media contact:

Claudia Kabui, Sales and Marketing
Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya | URL: https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com | Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Tel and Whatsapp: +254-722-370833 or +254-710-729021
Mumias South Road, Buru Buru Shopping Center, Visions Place

