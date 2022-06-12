Global Sales Of Food Service Packaging Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Food Service Packaging Market By Product type (Food Service Packaging for Plates, Shallow Trays, Cups, Bowls, Bottles, Cans & Single Serve Portion Packs), By Packing Material, By Application Type – Regional Forecast to 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global market for food services packaging has grown at a CAGR of over 5% the from 2016-2020, topping US$ 54 Bn by 2020.

Growth became especially pronounced since the onset of COVID-19, as instant food consumption surged exponentially. As per Fact.MR, the market is slated to expand at over 6% CAGR from 2021-2031, topping US$ 97 Bn.

Prominent Key Players Of The Food Service Packaging Market Survey Report:

Huhtamaki Oyj

Amcor Plc

Genpak LLC

Linpac Packaging

Pactiv LLC

D&W Fine Pack

Sealed Air Corporation

Stanpac Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

DS Smith

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Key Segments Covered

Product type Food Service Packaging for Plates Food Service Packaging for Shallow Trays Food Service Packaging for Cups Food Service Packaging for Bowls Food Service Packaging for Bottles Food Service Packaging for Cans Food Service Packaging for Single Serve Portion Packs Food Service Packaging for Clamshell Containers (Hinge Lid Containers) Food Service Packaging for Two Piece Containers (Separate Lid Containers) Food Service Packaging for Others (Foil, Paper and Pouches)

Packing Material Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) Food Service Packaging Material High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Food Service Packaging Material Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Food Service Packaging Material Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Food Service Packaging Material Polypropylene (PP) Food Service Packaging Material Polystyrene (PS) Food Service Packaging Material Aluminum Food Service Packaging Material Clay Coated Cardboard Food Service Packaging Material Molded Fiber Food Service Packaging Material

Application Type Packaging for Foodservice Outlets Food Service Packaging for Bakery Products Food Service Packaging for Takeaway Meals Food Service Packaging for On-the-Go Breakfast Food Service Packaging for Institutional Food Services Food Service Packaging for Online Food Ordering Food Service Packaging for Dairy Products Food Service Packaging for Alcoholic Beverages Food Service Packaging for Ready to Drink Beverages Food Service Packaging for Other Applications

Fabrication Type Thermoforming-based Food Service Packaging Die Cutting-based Food Service Packaging Injection Molding-based Food Service Packaging



What insights does the Food Service Packaging Market report provide to the readers?

Food Service Packaging fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Food Service Packaging player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Food Service Packaging in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Food Service Packaging.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Food Service Packaging

Latest industry Analysis on Food Service Packaging Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Food Service Packaging Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Food Service Packaging demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Food Service Packaging major players

Food Service Packaging Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Food Service Packaging demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Food Service Packaging Market report include:

How the market for Food Service Packaging has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Food Service Packaging on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Food Service Packaging?

Why the consumption of Food Service Packaging highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

