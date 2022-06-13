Fluid milk

is an industry term used for milk or dairy products, produced by adding substances to milk or liquid milk products during manufacturing and processing, and is marketed for human consumption.

It is simply dairy products that are consumed in liquid form as beverages.

Liquid milk is often fortified with vitamin A and vitamin D. Vitamin D fortification of liquid milk is done to reduce the incidence of rickets in children.

It also helps absorb calcium, plays an important role in bone health, and has a cancer-preventing effect. Vitamin A, on the other hand, is frequently added to reduce fat and is available as low-fat, non-fat milk.

According to USDA, due to high demand, about £ 3.8 billion of packaged liquid milk products were shipped to North America by Milk Handler in April 2017.

Due to intensified competition with other beverages and a low proportion of children in the United States, per capita consumption of water milk has gradually declined. According to the Economic Research Service (ERS), per capita consumption of liquid milk in 2016 was £ 154.