Fluid milk is an industry term used for milk or dairy products, produced by adding substances to milk or liquid milk products during manufacturing and processing, and is marketed for human consumption. It is simply dairy products that are consumed in liquid form as beverages. Liquid milk is often fortified with vitamin A and vitamin D. Vitamin D fortification of liquid milk is done to reduce the incidence of rickets in children.It also helps absorb calcium, plays an important role in bone health, and has a cancer-preventing effect. Vitamin A, on the other hand, is frequently added to reduce fat and is available as low-fat, non-fat milk. According to USDA, due to high demand, about £ 3.8 billion of packaged liquid milk products were shipped to North America by Milk Handler in April 2017.

Due to intensified competition with other beverages and a low proportion of children in the United States, per capita consumption of water milk has gradually declined. According to the Economic Research Service (ERS), per capita consumption of liquid milk in 2016 was £ 154.

Liquid milk market segmentation
The liquid milk market can be divided based on applications, packages, distribution channels, and regions.The application allows the liquid milk market to be divided into food and beverages. In the food sector, liquid milk can be used as skim milk in the production of yogurt, processed cheeses, natural cheeses, cottage cheeses, sour creams, desserts, and in the preparation of ice cream, custards and pies. Filling, whipped toppings, and other uses. In the beverage sector, liquid milk can be used to produce buttermilk, specialty milk with flavored syrup, skim milk, and non-fat milk. Of both segments, the beverage segment is experiencing higher growth than the food segment and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

By packaging, the liquid milk market can be divided into Tetra Pak, PET bottles and jars, glass bottles and jars, carton pouches and more. Among these, PET bottles, jars and Tetra Pak are the market leaders. Carton pouches are expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period.

Distribution channels allow the liquid milk market to be divided into direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channels can be further subdivided into modern trade formats, department stores, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, and other retail formats.

By region, the Fluid Milk market can be divided into five distinctive regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. From these segments, North America leads the liquid milk market and is one of the largest milk producers in the world, followed by the Asia Pacific region. In 2016, the United States supplied approximately £ 212 billion of liquid milk domestically and internationally.

Factors, trends, and drivers of the liquid milk market
Demand for liquid milk is gradually increasing in the market due to population growth, increased health awareness and increased disposable income. Liquid milk is considered an integral part of the staple food in many developing regions such as India and China.There are a variety of milk drinks made from fluid milk supplemented with plant sterols aimed at improving cholesterol levels in the body. Products made from fluid milk are generally low in carbohydrates, fortified with protein and calcium, and are specifically designed for adults. With all the benefits, the liquid milk market is expected to penetrate the beverage market on a larger scale during the forecast period.

Apart from all the benefits, the existence of alternatives on the market is hampering the growth of the liquid milk market. Vegan consumers and lactose intolerant consumers also prefer to avoid dairy-based products. As a result, the liquid milk market is stable.

A major player in the liquid milk market

The growing demand for liquid milk in the market has led manufacturers to manufacture and distribute their products in the market. Leading manufacturers of the fluid milk market include Nestle SA, The Danone Company Inc., Sapt Inc., Land O’Lakes Inc., Dean Foods Company, Daily Farmers of America Inc. and Schriever Foods.

