The Hazelnut Market To Bank On New-Fangled Working Models

The hazelnut market is expected to grow vigorously over the next decade. The food industry is confused about dairy flavors, mouthfeel, and non-dairy products. Food is not too late. The nostalgic taste is reviving. This means that, especially for those who are allergic to lactose, you can experience the sensation of a real dairy product without actually consuming the dairy product. This is a food industry issue during the forecast period.

The global hazelnut market has grown significantly in the last few years and will continue at a promising pace in the coming years. The hazelnut market of approximately US $ 6 billion is set to show a healthy 5% CAGR between 2019 and 2029 . As shown in a new research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), more than 80% of hazelnut consumption is accounted for by the confectionery sector, which uses hazelnuts as a base or accessory.

Bakeries and confectionery together accounted for more than 80% of hazelnut consumption in 2018 . Confectioners, in particular, use hazelnuts extensively in chocolates, candies, cookies, cakes and pastries, which will be a powerful driver of hazelnut consumption at the world level. The retail industry is expected to grow steadily, with traditional confectionery and baker’s confectionery continuing to be the largest beneficiaries.

Products starring hazelnuts have become bestsellers of major chocolatiers such as Ferrero, Nestle, Mondelez and Hershey. Ferrero is a major stakeholder in the hazelnut confectionery product market. Popular products such as Nutella Spread, Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Kinder Merendo candies are some of the best-selling varieties of a single company.

Key Points – Global Hazelnut Market Report

The diversity of hazelnut usage in the food industry is clearly found in many regions and countries. In countries such as Italy, Spain and Turkey, hazelnuts are used as an ingredient in various dishes, but in countries such as India and the United Arab Emirates, hazelnuts are identified as an ingredient mainly used in chocolate and spreads. It has been.

The beverage industry is expected to create favorable opportunities for manufacturers in the hazelnut market as consumers increase demand for hazelnut-flavored beverages such as coffee, tea and hard drinks. For example, along with the herb Frangelico, hazelnut-flavored liquor is used to make a variety of cocktails such as Frangelico colada and hazelnut martini.

Emerging countries are expected to witness significant growth in the hazelnut market due to increased demand from the food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care industries. India and China are expected to grow significantly due to the prosperity of the food and beverage industry in South and East Asia.

Market participants targeting retail channels

Leading manufacturers of the global hazelnut market are transforming their strategies according to current trends in the hazelnut market. Leading manufacturers are focused on improving their product portfolios and exploring new retail channels to increase market penetration in different regions.

Oregon Hazelnut, a leading hazelnut producer, aims to offer a variety of forms of hazelnut and hazelnut products. The company also devised the concept of a specialty store offering a wide range of hazelnut products, including hazelnut shells, raw or natural hazelnuts, various types of processed hazelnuts, hazelnut beer, hazelnut fudge sauce, and hazelnuts. Candy.

