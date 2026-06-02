Kraft Paper Market Outlook for Consumer Goods Packaging Sector

Posted on 2026-06-02 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global Kraft Paper Market was valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2026 to 2033. Growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing e-commerce activities, and stricter regulations on plastic waste are driving market growth worldwide. Industries such as food & beverages, retail, logistics, and consumer goods are increasingly adopting kraft paper due to its recyclability, durability, and eco-friendly characteristics.

 

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Driving Market Growth

 

Sustainability has become one of the most important priorities for businesses and consumers alike. Companies across multiple industries are actively replacing plastic packaging materials with recyclable and biodegradable alternatives to meet environmental goals and regulatory requirements.

 

Kraft paper has emerged as a preferred packaging material because it offers high strength, tear resistance, flexibility, and excellent recyclability. Its ability to reduce environmental impact while maintaining packaging performance makes it highly attractive for manufacturers and brand owners seeking sustainable packaging solutions.

 

Growing consumer awareness regarding environmental protection and increasing demand for eco-friendly products continue to accelerate the adoption of kraft paper across global markets.

 

E-commerce Expansion Creating Significant Opportunities

 

The rapid growth of global e-commerce is one of the strongest drivers of the kraft paper market. Online retailers require durable and lightweight packaging materials that can protect products during shipping while minimizing transportation costs.

 

Kraft paper is widely used in:

  • Corrugated boxes
  • Paper mailers
  • Wrapping paper
  • Protective packaging
  • Void fill materials
  • Industrial sacks

 

As online sales of consumer electronics, apparel, groceries, personal care products, and household goods continue to increase, demand for cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions is expected to rise steadily.

 

Download a free sample copy of the Kraft Paper Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

 

Furthermore, many e-commerce companies are introducing sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing packaging waste and carbon emissions, further strengthening the demand for kraft paper products.

 

Government Regulations Accelerating Adoption

 

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations to reduce plastic waste and encourage the use of recyclable packaging materials.

 

Several countries have introduced:

  • Single-use plastic bans
  • Extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies
  • Sustainable packaging mandates
  • Recycling and circular economy initiatives

 

These regulatory measures are encouraging manufacturers and retailers to transition toward paper-based packaging solutions, creating long-term growth opportunities for kraft paper producers.

 

Recycled Kraft Paper Gaining Strong Momentum

 

The increasing focus on circular economy practices is boosting demand for recycled kraft paper. Manufacturers are investing heavily in recycling infrastructure to reduce reliance on virgin wood pulp while lowering carbon emissions.

 

Benefits of recycled kraft paper include:

  • Lower environmental impact
  • Reduced production costs
  • Compliance with sustainability regulations
  • Improved brand reputation
  • Support for circular economy goals

 

As organizations continue to prioritize sustainable sourcing strategies, recycled kraft paper is expected to remain a major growth segment within the industry.

 

Product Segment Analysis

 

 

Recycled Kraft Paper Leads the Market

 

The recycled kraft paper segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.9% in 2025.

 

The segment’s dominance is attributed to:

  • Growing sustainability initiatives
  • Lower carbon footprint
  • Cost efficiency
  • Increased recycling activities
  • Rising demand from packaging industries

 

Companies are increasingly utilizing recycled materials to achieve environmental targets and improve resource efficiency.

 

Grade Segment Analysis

 

Unbleached Kraft Paper Dominates

 

The unbleached kraft paper segment captured 63.1% of total revenue in 2025.

 

Unbleached kraft paper remains highly popular because it:

  • Retains natural wood fibers
  • Provides superior strength
  • Requires fewer chemical treatments
  • Offers an environmentally friendly appearance
  • Supports sustainable branding efforts

 

Its extensive use in grocery bags, corrugated packaging, industrial sacks, and wrapping applications continues to support market growth.

 

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End-use Industry Analysis

 

Food & Beverage Sector Leads Demand

 

The food & beverage segment accounted for 36.5% of total market revenue in 2025.

 

The sector extensively uses kraft paper for:

  • Food pouches
  • Bakery packaging
  • Grocery bags
  • Fast-food wrapping
  • Takeaway packaging
  • Delivery packaging

 

Growing consumer preference for sustainable food packaging is accelerating the replacement of plastic materials with kraft paper alternatives.

 

Regional Insights

 

Asia Pacific Dominated the Market

 

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 44.0% in 2025.

 

The region benefits from:

  • Rapid industrialization
  • Strong manufacturing growth
  • Expanding retail sector
  • Booming e-commerce activities
  • Rising demand for sustainable packaging

 

Countries such as China and India continue to generate significant demand for kraft paper across packaging, logistics, and industrial applications.

 

China Remains a Key Growth Market

 

China represents one of the largest kraft paper markets globally due to:

  • Massive manufacturing output
  • Expanding logistics sector
  • Strong e-commerce growth
  • Increasing demand for corrugated packaging
  • Government efforts to reduce plastic waste

 

The country’s transition toward recyclable packaging solutions continues to support market expansion.

 

Competitive Landscape

 

The global kraft paper market is highly competitive, with major companies focusing on sustainability, product innovation, production capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships.

 

Leading Companies in the Kraft Paper Market

  • Mondi Group
  • Smurfit WestRock
  • Stora Enso
  • Billerud AB
  • Segezha Group
  • Oji Holdings Corporation
  • Sappi Limited
  • Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Group
  • Klabin S.A.
  • Canfor Corporation

 

Mondi Group

 

Mondi Group is a leading packaging and paper manufacturer offering a broad portfolio of high-strength kraft paper products used in industrial packaging, paper bags, corrugated packaging, and flexible packaging applications. The company continues to focus on sustainable product development and circular packaging solutions.

 

Smurfit WestRock

 

Smurfit WestRock is among the world’s largest paper-based packaging companies. The company provides kraft paper, containerboard, corrugated packaging, and paper sack solutions designed to support sustainable packaging initiatives across multiple industries.

 

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Group

 

APP Group is a major global pulp and paper producer with integrated manufacturing operations and extensive kraft paper production capabilities serving industrial and commercial packaging markets worldwide.

 

Sappi Limited

 

Sappi Limited offers specialty papers, packaging papers, pulp, and sustainable biomaterials. The company continues to strengthen its position in the kraft paper market through innovative and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

 

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Kraft Paper Market   

 

Market Size & Forecast

 

Metric Value
Market Size (2025) USD 15.9 Billion
Projected Market Size (2033) USD 20.5 Billion
CAGR (2026–2033) 3.2%
Largest Region Asia Pacific
Leading Product Segment Recycled Kraft Paper
Leading Grade Segment Unbleached Kraft Paper
Leading End-use Segment Food & Beverage

 

Conclusion

 

The global kraft paper market is experiencing steady growth as sustainability becomes a central focus across industries worldwide. Increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging, rapid expansion of e-commerce, growing regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste, and rising demand for recyclable materials are creating strong opportunities for market participants.

 

With Asia Pacific leading global consumption, recycled kraft paper gaining significant traction, and food & beverage applications driving demand, the market is expected to maintain positive growth through 2033. Companies investing in sustainable manufacturing, recycling technologies, and innovative packaging solutions will be best positioned to capitalize on the evolving opportunities within the global kraft paper industry.

 

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