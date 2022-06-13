Big Data & Analytics To Be The Cornerstone Of The Business Continuity Management Planning Solution Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions Market 2022-2029

The report on the Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions Market based on recent developments and data collated from the previous year appears to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the opening section is intended to provide readers with sufficient information about the products and services. It focuses on market definitions as well as product applications and end-user industries. The report covers the time horizon from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth research provided in the main section of the report.

The global business continuity management planning solutions market was valued at approximately USD 300 million in 2014 and is expected to exceed approximately USD 400 million by the end of 2019. The business continuity management planning solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% between 2019 and 2029 and is expected to reach a global value of approximately USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2029.

The global business continuity management planning solutions market report contains important macroeconomic and forecast factors that are estimated to drive the growth of the global business continuity management planning solutions market. The report on Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions Market also discusses the restraining factors expected to hinder the global market, as well as potential opportunities and recent trends in the overall value chain market.

The report features some of the key players that are popular globally, such as Arcserve , Continuity Logic, Storage Craft, Strategic BCP, CloudAlly, Altaro Software, Microsoft, Nero, VMware, IDrive, MiniTool, Synology, Dell EMC, and Rackspace, among others.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future prospects in Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions.

Emerging Data Recovery Solutions Fuel Market Growth

By component, the global business continuity management planning solutions market is segmented into software/platforms and services. However, the services in a business continuity management planning solution can be further divided into professional services and managed services. Professional services will be divided into consulting services, implementation and integration services, and training services in the future. Additionally, the software/platform in a business continuity management plan solution enables users to protect corporate data from natural and man-made disasters.

By Application, the Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions Market is segmented into Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, Data Centers & Data Center Networks, Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC), and Risk Management. The business continuity and disaster recovery segment of the business continuity management planning solutions market is expected to remain prominent in the global market owing to the increasing awareness of data protection and data recovery globally. The inherent purpose of installing a business continuity management plan solution is to provide resiliency. As a result, many companies are turning to cybersecurity solutions to protect data on the cloud without the risk of cyber threats.

By industry, the global business continuity management planning solutions market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment, Tourism & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to maintain a significant presence in the business continuity management planning solutions market throughout the forecast period.

By region, the business continuity management planning solutions market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, East Asia and Europe are expected to hold the largest share of the global business continuity management planning solutions market during the specified time period. However, North America and South Asia also represent a healthy potential for the business continuity management planning solutions market due to new business opportunities in their respective regions .

Tier 3 players in the market will account for 20% revenue share

The global business continuity management planning solutions market is characterized by consolidation owing to the limited number of global business continuity management planning solutions providers. For in-depth analysis, PMR breaks down the market structure into three levels: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Here, the Tier 3 players are estimated to hold a 20% share of the global Business Continuity Management Market Global Planning Solutions. Furthermore, the leading players in the global Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions market are adopting business expansion, acquisitions, and collaboration strategies to gain a significant share of the global market.

In October 2018, Arcserve released Arcserve Business Continuity Cloud, a fully integrated cloud-native solution that blocks planning by rapidly restoring systems, critical data and applications in the Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions Marketplace The impact of external downtime.

In September 2018, Dell EMC launched enhanced solutions for modern service providers to help expand enterprise edge service delivery, accelerate telco cloud adoption, and enhance analytics to create additional revenue opportunities in the business continuity management planning solutions market and improve operational efficiency.

