DNA Sequencing To Be The Buzzword For The Dental X Ray Systems Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides key insights into the global dental X-ray systems market in its upcoming report titled “Dental X-ray Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026” . In terms of revenue, the global dental X-ray systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2026 .

North America is expected to contribute a major share in terms of revenue of the global dental X-ray systems market during the forecast period. The North American dental X-ray systems market is expected to have a value share of approximately 35%-40% by 2017, reaching USD 1,111.4 million by the end of 2026.

The global dental x-ray systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the dental x-ray systems market is segmented into dental x-ray systems and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems.

The dental x-ray systems segment is expected to hold a significant share of over 70% in the global dental x-ray systems market owing to the increasing adoption of dental x-ray systems by end users. Additionally, dental x-ray systems are designed to minimize radiation doses to patients.

Handheld oral X-ray systems are considered an alternative to traditional floor-standing oral X-ray systems. Furthermore, dental X-ray systems are cost-effective devices compared to cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems and are expected to contribute to the majority share of the global dental X-ray systems market during the forecast period.

The cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the global dental X-ray systems market, given the rapid penetration of newly launched devices in the dental X-ray systems market.

On the basis of end user, the global dental x-ray systems market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental offices, and others. Among all end-users, dental clinics are expected to be the major end-user segment of the global dental x-ray systems market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and innovations have brought significant changes to the healthcare industry over the past two decades. This has a huge impact on all branches of dentistry. With advancements, the need for more precise diagnostic tools, especially imaging methods, has become mandatory.

This presents a huge growth opportunity for the global dental X-ray systems market during the forecast period. The shift from traditional oral X-ray to advanced imaging techniques such as cone beam computed tomography has also contributed to the growth of the dental X-ray systems market. The growing number of life-threatening diseases such as oral cancer has led to the increasing use of dental X-ray systems worldwide.

The digital dental X-ray system is a key advancement in the current medical device industry as it has shown promising results in terms of complications associated with X-ray exposure. Hence, the increasing incidence of oral cancer along with the increasing number of dental procedures is expected to drive the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market over the forecast period.

Collaborations, partnerships, and R&D mergers among manufacturers are expected to boost dental X-ray systems market growth over the forecast period. However, decreasing reimbursement and primary care facilities with limited capacity and resources are the major factors expected to restrain the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market over the forecast period.

For example, starting in 2018, imaging research costs for computed radiography equipment will decrease by about 7 percent over the next five years and 10 percent thereafter. The new legislation will implement reimbursement cuts for the technical components of X-ray inspections performed using older technology.

Relief applies to the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) and the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS). Declining reimbursement of computerized radiology equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the global dental x-ray systems market.

