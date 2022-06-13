Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales Care Management Solutions Market During the Forecast Period Forecast Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Care Management Solutions Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate in the next 10 years. The healthcare industry is being driven by innovation. The very idea of “Customer is the King” is being implemented. As such, healthcare IT solutions come across as a meticulous and complex system that constitutes interconnected and large-scale systems wherein micros are being worked upon. These would be the facets of the healthcare vertical going forward.

As per PMR’s report, the global care management solutions market generated a market revenue of US 12.2 Bn in 2019, and is expected to surge ahead at an astounding CAGR of 17% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Care management solutions are web-based integrated healthcare solutions that provide quality care to patients with the use of products and services in a cost-effective manner, at reduced risk. Care management solutions are widely used by payers, government bodies, providers, and employer groups.

Increasing adoption of care management, rise in government expenditure in the healthcare sector, increasing demand for quality of care, and growing aging population are driving the global care management solutions market. In addition, increasing awareness among people for better healthcare is also driving market growth.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Conduent, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Envolve Health, Wipro Limited, Epic Systems Corporation and more.

Key Takeaways from Care Management Solutions Market Study

South Asia & Pacific is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the care management solutions market, due to rise in government spending on healthcare systems in the region.

Implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers is creating new growth opportunities for care management solution providers.

Key players in the market are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolios to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations.

With rapidly rising demand being witnessed from healthcare providers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the global care management solutions market will greatly benefit in the long run.

?“Key players in the care management solutions market are focusing more on continuous developments and implementation of new solutions such as healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions and next-gen care management solutions for improved health outcomes with clinical guidelines, and empowered population health, which is proliferating opportunities for the market,” says a PMR analyst.

Implementation of Care Management Solutions in Healthcare Organizations to Boost Market Growth

In the recent past, it has been observed that, healthcare organizations across the world are deploying care management solution platforms in order to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. This also helps promote healthcare IT technologies by providing standalone software / modules such as disease management and case management utilization management for caretakers and healthcare professionals.

For instance, in July 2020, Health Catalyst, Inc. launched new care management solutions named Care Management Suite for healthcare organizations. These tools and processes deliver visibility across the continuum of care for high-risk and at-risk populations, enabling the integration of multiple disparate data sources. This facilitates more streamlined and patient-centric workflows to improve the quality of patient care, and reduce overall healthcare costs. Such developments will work well for the progress of the global care management solutions market in the years to come.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Care Management Solutions Market Manufacturers

Care Management Solutions Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Care Management Solutions Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

