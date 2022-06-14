CHETU EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING PARTNERSHIP NETWORK TO DELIVER SUPERIOR CUSTOM SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS AND REVENUE STREAMS

Sunrise, Florida, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chetu to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list – this the third consecutive year Chetu has been featured. This latest recognition reaffirms the global software developer’s dedication to strengthening relationships and broadening its network to create more value for its partners.

Chetu strengthened its partner initiates with new services for its Strategic Partners, as well as added two more programs – Channel Partners and Resellers – to make Chetu’s industry and technology experts available to more businesses.

The company’s Strategic Partner Network – which provides development services for solutions from industry and technology leaders such as AWS, Oracle, Salesforce, PAX, Unreal Engine, Microsoft, Sabre, SAP, Adobe, Esri, BigCommerce, Autodesk, Clover, and UiPath – was further expanded to feature both technical and non-technical Block of Hours support service.

The nationally recognized Channel Partner Program has also been enhanced so partners can utilize Chetu’s global resources and bolster their own staff with technical and non-technical support. The optimized program is ideal for companies who have their own software products and would like to better serve their clientele with customizations and integrations.

Additionally, Chetu’s new initiative for Resellers, which include consultants and advisors, helps partners better leverage Chetu for recurring income and alternative revenue sources through referrals and/or reselling of Chetu’s custom software development services.

“Chetu’s Partner Network allows us to forge even greater relationships with fellow software providers and help them open up additional revenue streams,” said Andia Bici, director of partnerships at Chetu. “We are honored that our efforts in the channel partner space are once again recognized by the industry-leading experts at CRN.”

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest vendors by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

Due to its competitive and sustained growth, Chetu also appeared on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 Lists in 2021 and 2020. Chetu’s thriving Channel Partner Network allowed the company to ascend by more than 20 rankings from its 2021 inclusion in this exclusive list. The software developer was also featured on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 and Women of the Channel in 2020.

For more information on Chetu’s Partner Network, or to become a Chetu Channel or Reseller Partner, please visit www.chetu.com/affiliations.php or email partnerships@chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Cadigan

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676