Emergency Lighting Market Expands with Smart Lighting Systems

The global emergency lighting market was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 15.18 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing enforcement of stringent safety regulations and the rapid adoption of smart and connected lighting technologies designed to enhance reliability during emergencies.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America dominated the emergency lighting market in 2023, accounting for a leading revenue share of 38.1%, supported by well-established safety regulations and widespread adoption of advanced building infrastructure. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2030, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding commercial construction, and improving safety standards.

From a component perspective, the hardware segment held the largest share of 63.3% in 2023, reflecting strong demand for fixtures, luminaires, and control units. Based on light type, fluorescent lighting accounted for over 56% of the market share in 2023, owing to its widespread use across commercial and industrial facilities. In terms of power systems, self-contained power systems led the market with a share exceeding 55% in 2023, favored for their reliability, ease of installation, and reduced dependency on centralized power infrastructure.

Market Size and Forecast Overview

2023 Market Size: USD 6.89 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.18 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 13.0%

Largest Market: North America (2023)

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

The tightening of global safety and building regulations has significantly increased demand for advanced emergency lighting solutions that ensure compliance, operational reliability, and occupant safety during power failures and emergency situations.

The integration of smart technologies, including IoT-enabled systems and automated monitoring solutions, is transforming the emergency lighting landscape. These innovations enable real-time system diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and improved energy efficiency while providing enhanced user control. IoT-enabled LED emergency fixtures, in particular, are emerging as a major growth driver due to their ability to communicate seamlessly with centralized control systems and ensure optimal performance during emergencies.

An increasing frequency of natural disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes, has further underscored the importance of dependable emergency lighting solutions. Power outages and damaged infrastructure during such events heighten the need for robust lighting systems that facilitate safe evacuation and effective emergency response. As a result, governments, commercial establishments, and public institutions are investing in advanced emergency lighting technologies to improve preparedness and resilience.

The growing adoption of smart buildings is also contributing to market growth. Modern emergency lighting systems are being designed to integrate with broader building management systems, offering features such as automated testing, real-time status updates, and predictive maintenance. These capabilities enhance safety performance while reducing operational costs and improving overall energy efficiency.

In February 2024, Siemens and its subsidiary Enlighted entered a strategic partnership with the Zumtobel Group to advance smart building technologies. The collaboration focuses on integrating advanced smart sensors into Zumtobel’s premium lighting products to deliver IoT-enabled lighting solutions. Targeting commercial buildings, higher education institutions, and smart hospitals, the partnership aims to improve efficiency, sustainability, and data-driven building operations through wireless deployment and enhanced analytics.

Key Emergency Lighting Company Insights

Major companies operating in the emergency lighting market include ABB, Signify Holding, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell, and Legrand. These players are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

In July 2024, Signify Holding launched Ecolink, a new over-the-counter lighting brand offering competitively priced LED luminaires designed in the UK. The brand targets electrical professionals and emphasizes high-quality, energy-efficient solutions, leveraging Signify’s extensive expertise in lighting innovation.

In October 2023, Emerson introduced the Appleton HEX LED Series, comprising exit signs, combined exit/emergency lights, and lamps-only emergency systems. These solutions feature a 90-minute battery backup and are compliant with OSHA, NFPA, and NEC standards. Designed for demanding industrial environments such as oil refineries, LNG facilities, chemical plants, and water treatment sites, the series ensures reliable illumination during emergency evacuations.

Leading Emergency Lighting Companies

ABB

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell

Legrand

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric

Signify Holding

Zumtobel Group

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global emergency lighting market is poised for robust growth through 2030, supported by stricter safety regulations, rising smart building adoption, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of disaster preparedness. The integration of IoT-enabled and energy-efficient lighting systems is reshaping the market, offering enhanced reliability, monitoring, and cost efficiency. As urban infrastructure expands and safety compliance becomes more critical worldwide, emergency lighting solutions will continue to play a vital role in ensuring occupant safety and operational continuity across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

