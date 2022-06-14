AWS and VMware Collaborate Across 5G and Edge Computing Solutions

“The VMware Telco Cloud Platform offers the choice and flexibility of running workloads in a hybrid environment with ease. Here is what you can expect from AWS and VMware Collaboration-“

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — AWS and VMware are continuing their collaborative efforts, bringing their technologies closer together to deliver 5G and Edge computing solutions to enterprise customers. Although the initial focus has been on enterprises, AWS and VMware are now addressing specific cases across all service provider networks, streamlining operations and automation to optimize network traffic and ensure improved user experience.

“Industry experts have noted that the integration of VMware Telco Cloud platform with AWS public cloud resources can significantly reduce set up cost,” says Mr. Dan Sithambaram, the Middle East and Africa Director of Technology Innovation and Customer Success for Citrus Consulting FZ-LLC based in Dubai. “Today, many companies are opting for this integrated platform to avail the flexibility it renders for migrating workloads from the public cloud back to on-premise telco clouds as required.”

The VMware Telco Cloud Platform offers the choice and flexibility of running workloads in a hybrid environment with ease. Automating this feature enables service providers to take full advantage of the hybrid ecosystem and create a centralized management setup. The automation can also leverage AWS public cloud resources with VMware Cloud on AWS, with provision for cloud-native network functions. In effect, this unifies the management of workloads on-premise and on public cloud infrastructure.

Additionally, service providers also benefit from moving to a software-defined core as it allows them to revamp and modernize other parts of the network. For instance, VMware is instrumental in creating a software-defined Radio Access Network (RAN) that has enabled innovation and new capabilities via xApps and rApps besides VMware’s RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs).

When it comes to Edge computing, using VMware SD-WAN modern applications to power AWS Wavelength Low-Latency Traffic has paved way for experiences such as drone-to-door delivery, autonomous driving, mixed reality shopping, etc. These require ultra-low latency and are connected through mobile networks. Embedding AWS infrastructure and services within service provider networks has helped in removing the need to spend vast amounts of data in a centralized location for processing. In short, the AWS and VMware Collaboration enhances the end-user quality experience and app performance.

VMware SD-WAN also generates ultra-secure tunnels that are efficient and dependable indirectly linking VMware SD-WAN Edge devices within an enterprise network to virtual VMware SD-WAN Edge appliances that fall with nearby wavelength nodes. This helps enterprises to leverage and create business opportunities where SD-WAN prioritizes latency-sensitive apps at high transmission speeds over 5G, satellite, broadband, and private lines.

The incredible potential of the integration of AWS Wavelength and VMware SD-WAN was one of the highlights of the 2022 Mobile World Congress. Experts believe that the integration of SD-WAN and 5G provides enhanced flexibility for sharing, provisioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting data between the 5G network and the SD-WAN. Tapping into the power of AWS and VMware Collaboration will enable users to experience virtual concerts, e-Sports, and remote shopping better.

