Power Limited Tray Cable Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

Power Limited Tray Cable Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, Power Limited Tray Cable Market is set to witness steady growth between 3% and 5% during 2021-2031. Demand for Power Limited Tray Cable will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

The market growth is expected to travel a path of revival in upcoming quarters having weathered the recessionary effects of COVID-19 pandemic and its implied curbs on production and supply aspects.

What is Driving Demand for Power Limited Tray Cables?

There are a number of tray cables available in the market for varied end-uses and catering to specific sectors however the power limited tray cable, or commonly known as PLTC, is approved for use in Class I and II, division 2 hazardous locations. The cables are rated for usage in voltages of 300V and 105?Cin designated tray or raceway applications.

The cable serves a wide range of industrial applications from light duty usage to the heavy duty projects. They are beneficial to a wide range of companies in the service and construction industries. They can be used in dry, snowy, wet, outdoor, and indoor settings, shielded or unshielded, due to their versatility and durability.

Apart from the usage of these machine in industrial control applications, they are also used in petrochemical refineries, intercom systems, traffic controls relay, power extensions, and other high power functions. The cables can also be used in wind turbine applications that are friendly to the climate.

Wide range of applications to increase usage of Power Limited Tray Cables

These instrumentation cables may be installed in industrial establishments where the standards of maintenance and supervision ensure that only qualified personnel service the installation because they are available in shielded or unshielded constructions consisting of multiple single conductors, unshielded or shielded twisted pairs, with or without a metal armor.

They can be placed in cable trays, raceways, dangerous places, as an aerial cable on a courier, direct burial where designated for use, under raised floors in rooms containing industrial equipment, or in rooms containing information technology equipment.

They can be installed with power, lighting, non-power limited Class 1 circuits, and non-power limited circuits. The cables are also used in petrochemical refineries, power generation, steel, pulp and paper industries, solar industry, factory automation and mining.

U.S. and Canada Market Outlook

There are a lot of installation and applications requirements for tray cables concerning their end-use in Canada and the U.S. market. In the country of U.S., NFPA 70 standard, of the National Electrical Code (NEC), recognizes various types of wire and cable products and has laid requirements pertaining their use and installation. The NEC Article 725, Type ITC, is laid for classification of power limited tray cable.

In the U.S., cable tray installations are limited only to industrial establishments. A high level of technological competence in the field of Power Limited Tray Cable, is expected to upheave the production, thus providing momentum for market growth in U.S.

In Canada, the CSA Standard C22.1, under the Canadian Electrical Code (CEC) Part I, identifies various types of wire and cable products and has laid requirements pertaining their use and installation. Power tray cables in Canada also include medium voltage power cables and allowed solely for industrial usage. They are inaccessible for public use.

Europe Demand Outlook for Power Limited Tray Cables

In Europe, the market is expected to recover backed by regional developments and activity in industrial sector. Many companies are employing trusted partners for production of power and control cables.

In Europe, common trends in tray cables are observed such as installing data and power cables in an open wire-mesh cable tray, with low-impedance couplings and a continuous metallic divider. This helps to provide significant savings in space, installation and materials. This has helped the suppliers, the installers and the client to build a cost-conscious environment.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Power Limited Tray Cables?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include

Multicable Corporation

Belden Inc

Sycor International Inc

HELUKABEL Canada

Nexans Deutschland GmbH

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG

Prysmian Group

Anixter Inc

Turck Inc.

