Miniature Pumps Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2021 – 2031

Miniature Pumps Market Forecast and CAGR
According to industry expert’s opinion, the Miniature Pumps market is anticipated to exhibit promising growth between 5% and 6% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031. The demand for miniature pumps is projected to be driven in part by automated solutions. As global economies improve and export demand rises, the market is projected to stabilize.
What are the versatile applications of Miniature Pumps?
Miniature pumps facilitate a fluid flow or create pressure or vacuum using various technologies (diaphragm, gear, vane, peristaltic). These pumps are typically under 5” tall and use about 100 Watts of power. They now use a wide range of motor technology, including DC, AC, and stepper motors.
Engineers are faced with a variety of constraints, including flow, pressure, longevity, and noise, to mention a few. While there are design elements that may be adjusted only within pump, the motor used is the most important factor in pump performance because it provides the flow, pressure, or vacuum. These pumps are used in a wide range of applications, each with its own set of pricing and performance requirements.
They have a broad spectrum of applications used in various industries such as automotive, medical, food & beverages, printing and packaging and industrial and commercial. Their compact size, low power consumption and portability make it a preferred choice for end-users.
The miniature diaphragm pumps are primarily used in leak detection and monitoring purposes. Metering pumps are used to add accurate but small volumes of liquid as a proportionating device. These pumps are also used as miniature centrifugal pumps in medical applications.
What role will automation play in the Pumping Market?
Automation can help operators get the most out of their pumps and avoid problems during installation. The inclusion of an input signal from the control system informs operators about a process control function. Few pump manufacturers also provide custom control solutions and methods that allow you to get results without having to cope with the difficulties of picking new control system hardware and navigating programming complexities.
Data-driven technology has the ability to reduce upkeep, resulting in cost savings and downtime, providing high fluid quality thanks to improved process controls, provide easy data analysis via cloud computing, and increase process management through improved process analytics.
Even though a pump operator may not require sophisticated pump capabilities for the runtime environments, knowing that the pump can be improved in the future gives them the choice they need to stay up to date without replacing technology entirely. Many pump technologies, such as AODD, are evolving to keep up with these changes by becoming smarter and more process-oriented.
North America Market Growth Outlook
Over the last decade, miniature pumps manufacturers have integrated various technologies to ensure efficient operation in the pumping sector. Following that, North America holds highest share in the global miniature pumps market. In U.S. and Canada, electric-motor-driven miniature reciprocating displacement pumps are commercially available.
There is a wide portfolio of pumps used in metering and dosing processes. A large integrated network of manufacturers and component providers play important role in the value chain of U.S. market. Full service contract manufacturing for gear pumps, diaphragm pumps and pumps for medical applications is adopted by large OEMs in the U.S.
Europe Demand Scenario
In Europe, a large presence of OEMs dominate the market for miniature pumps. The OEMs develop industry specific pumps especially for automotive and process industries. Trends in usage of double diaphragm pumps and gas pumps is very common in Germany. Moreover, the German manufacturers have international facilities and offices concentrated mostly in Japan, thus effectively collaborating German and Japanese technology.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Miniature Pumps?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of miniature pumps include
- Parker Hannifin
- Schwarzer Precision GmbH + Co. KG
- TOPS Industry & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Don Wolf & Associates Inc
- Burkert USA
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC.
- Scherzinger Pumpen GmbH & Co. KG
- Aldax AB
- KNF Group
- Spectrex Corporation.
