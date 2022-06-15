Miniature Pumps Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2021 – 2031

What are the versatile applications of Miniature Pumps?

Miniature pumps facilitate a fluid flow or create pressure or vacuum using various technologies (diaphragm, gear, vane, peristaltic). These pumps are typically under 5” tall and use about 100 Watts of power. They now use a wide range of motor technology, including DC, AC, and stepper motors.

Engineers are faced with a variety of constraints, including flow, pressure, longevity, and noise, to mention a few. While there are design elements that may be adjusted only within pump, the motor used is the most important factor in pump performance because it provides the flow, pressure, or vacuum. These pumps are used in a wide range of applications, each with its own set of pricing and performance requirements.

They have a broad spectrum of applications used in various industries such as automotive, medical, food & beverages, printing and packaging and industrial and commercial. Their compact size, low power consumption and portability make it a preferred choice for end-users.

The miniature diaphragm pumps are primarily used in leak detection and monitoring purposes. Metering pumps are used to add accurate but small volumes of liquid as a proportionating device. These pumps are also used as miniature centrifugal pumps in medical applications.