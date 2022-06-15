Side Loader Refuse Trucks Market healthy pace throughout Forecoming Years just published

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Side loader refuse trucks, also known as side load garbage trucks, are vehicles designated specially for picking up solid waste from residential as well as industrial areas for moving it into landfills or waste treatment facilities. Side loader refuse trucks only pick up mobile garbage bins. Major advantages associated with side loader refuse trucks are that they require a maximum of two operators.

Side loader refuse trucks are mainly used for picking up garbage in residential areas. They can be either manually or automatically loaded. However, the trucks used to pick up garbage bins with the help of the equipment incorporated at the side of the truck are fully automated. Some of the key benefits of automated side loader refuse trucks is that they need only one operator for the efficient collection of waste.

Population growth and urbanisation across the globe have been among the major factors that have had a considerable impact on the generation of solid waste. Furthermore, with growth in industrialisation and services, the migration of population from rural to urban areas has also been on the rise. This is creating the demand for proper waste management techniques and tools, thereby driving the demand for side loader refuse trucks.

Moreover, with an increase in the generation of municipal solid waste, governments are investing significant amounts to ensure the effective working of solid waste and waste water treatment plans. Side loader refuse trucks are pivotal to the effective functioning of this process.

On the other hand, some of the key factors restraining the growth of side loader refuse trucks market is the initial setup cost and high maintenance & operation cost. Another factor hampering the growth of the market is the increasing penetration of deep underground collection containers as an alternative to wheeled collection bins (such as side loader refuse trucks) for organics, recyclables and other solid waste, particularly in developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany and others.

Owing to increasing government regulations and environmental concerns, end users are inclined towards producing environment-friendly trucks. Hence, side loader refuse trucks powered by alternative fuels, such as CNG and bio-methane, are increasingly replacing traditional diesel-based side loader refuse trucks.

This trend is especially observed in mature economies such as the U.S. and Europe. In response to the rising concerns pertaining to fuel efficiency, the manufacturers of side loader refuse trucks are trying to increase the solid waste-carrying capacity, enhancing the design and focusing on reducing the weight of garbage trucks as lighter trucks can haul more trash.

