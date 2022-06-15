Indian Kino Tree Extract Market lucrative opportunities by Forecoming Years examined in new market research report

Indian Kino Tree Extract is derived from the tree known as Indian Kino Tree with its scientific name Pterocarpus marsupium. Indian Kino Tree is grown majorly in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The consumption of Indian Kino Tree Extract will continue to sustain growth mainly in India due to its prolonged use as a traditional medicine for diabetes. Increase in demand for natural and herbal medicine ingredients will drive higher demand from the West mainly from Europe.

Growing demand for botanical ingredients and natural medicinal ingredients will have a positive impact on the Indian Kino Tree Extract market globally. The increasing importance of traditional medicine like Ayurveda and improved availability of information on the same over social media platforms are driving higher demand for botanical ingredients including Indian Kino Tree Extract.

Medical practitioners are known to have used Indian Kino Tree Extract for several ages specifically for blood sugar levels, joint pain, vitiligo, blood pressure, psoriasis, weight control, and eczema. Indian Kino Tree Extract is used as an astringent and can also be used in curing dental problems, control of dysentery, and treatment of grey hair.

Several research studies also have revealed that Indian Kino Tree is known to regenerate the essential beta cells in the pancreas. The heartwood of the Indian Kino Tree produces a component namely marsupsin which inhibit long-term complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus by lowering both fasting and postprandial blood glucose with no profound side effects. Additionally, Indian Kino extract components are known to reduce appetite, reduction in burning pains in limbs, reduction in polyuria and polydipsia and also avoid general weakness.So far, there has been no health claims reported related to Indian Kino extract. Many pharma companies are focusing on research and development in Indian Kino Tree extract as there are higher possibilities of substantial revolution for human health. This can further boost the Indian Kino Tree extract supply globally. Diverse health benefits of the Indian Kino Tree Extract, with no significant side effects and health claims, will boost Indian Kino Tree Extract consumption globally over the forecast period.